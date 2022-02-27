When Priscila Cachoeira got outstruck 95-2 on her UFC debut by Valentina Shevchenko 

Priscila Cachoeira did not have the best of fights to start her UFC career. In her debut fight in the multi-billion dollar promotion, 'Zombie Girl' was matched up against current flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko at UFC Fight Night: Machida vs. Anders.

The Brazilian was clearly out of her depth in that fight and the same was made clear from the statistics. Shevchenko overwhelmed Cachoeira and outstruck her with a massive difference of 95-2. 87 of those 95 significant strikes were aimed at Cachoeira's head. 'Bullet' also landed two takedowns during the fight. The bout ended with a second-round submission victory for Shevchenko.

Furthermore, the fight ended with some controversy attached to it. Many believed that referee Mario Yamasaki let the fight go on longer than it needed to, causing the Brazilian to take unnecessary damage. UFC president Dana White took to Instagram to slam Yamasaki for his incompetence in that fight.

"Priscila Cachoeira, you showed so much heart and toughness in that fight. I’m honored to have you fight in the UFC. Unfortunately the ref is there to protect you and Mario DID NOT do that. This isn’t his first disgusting performance in the octagon. Another unfortunate thing is that I can’t do anything about I️t only the Brazilian commission can and I am hoping after this scary, incompetent showing he hopefully will never set foot in that Octagon again. Strikes landed was 230-3."

Shevchenko's win over 'Zombie Girl' marked the start of her current incredible winning streak in the UFC.The 33-year-old has won eight fights in a row and has victories over fighters like Joanna Jędrzejczyk, Liz Carmouche, Jessica Eye, Lauren Murphy, Jennifer Maia and Katlyn Chookagian.

Priscila Cachoeira scores an impressive win at UFC Vegas 49

Prisclia Cachoeira and Ji Yeon Kim put on a thrilling contest on the main card for UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green. The fight went the full 15-minute distance and ended in a unanimous decision victory for the Brazilian. All three judges scored the fight 29-28 for Cachoeira.

The 33-year-old had a rocky start to her UFC career as she lost her first three fights in the promotion.

Now, 'Zombie Girl' seems to have turned things around as she has won three out of her last four fights. Cachoeira has an overall MMA record of 11-4.

