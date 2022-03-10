UFC Fight Night: March 12, 2022 - Know the main card fighters competing at the event

The UFC is returning to its Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada for its much-anticipated UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev event. The Fight Night event is scheduled to take place this weekend on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

At the top of the main card, a former title challenger in Thiago Santos will look to reclaim lost glory when he takes on rising contender Magomed Ankalaev. Both fighters will look to build on their respective resumes for a potential shot at the light heavyweight title down the line.

The event will also host a bantamweight showdown between Marlon Moraes and Song Yadong, who will fill the co-main event spot.

The main card is scheduled to get underway at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT, and fans are looking forward to a long night of intense action. See the entire main card for Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev below.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson

Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney

Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

Thiago Santos

Thiago Santos (22-9) ended his three-fight losing skid when he scored a decision win over Johnny Walker in October 2021. The Brazilian will now look to build on his momentum when he takes on Magomed Ankalaev.

Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev (15-1) has won seven consecutive bouts in the UFC since losing his promotional debut against Paul Craig in March 2018. The setback remains the only blemish on his professional MMA career.

Marlon Moraes

Marlon Moraes (23-9) is desperate to end his three-fight losing streak, all of which have come via TKO. However, Moraes is still a very dangerous striker in the division and nearly knocked out Merab Dvalishvili in his latest UFC outing in September 2021.

Song Yadong

As opposed to his opponent, Song Yadong (18-6) has been in much better form lately. 'Kung Fu Monkey' scored a second-round TKO win over Julio Arce in his last UFC appearance in November 2021, earning him his second consecutive victory.

Sodiq Yusuff

Sodiq Yusuff (11-2) will be hoping to bounce back from his unanimous decision loss against Arnold Allen in April 2021. It was the American's first loss in the promotion.

Alex Caceres

Alex Caceres (19-12-1) is coming off an impressive second-round submission win over Seung Woo Choi in October 2021. The victory pushed his win streak to five in the UFC.

Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree (9-5-1) last competed in the cage in September 2021, where he defeated Modestas Bukauskas via TKO in the second round.

Karl Roberson

Karl Roberson (9-4) will be stepping into the cage this Saturday looking to bounce back from a first-round submission loss to Brendan Allen in April 2021. 'Baby K' is coming off two straight losses.

Drew Dober

Drew Dober (23-11-1) has dropped his last two fights in the octagon, with his most recent loss coming against Brad Riddell in June 2021. Dober was originally scheduled to take on Rick Glenn, who pulled out due to an injury and was later replaced by Terrance McKinney.

Terrance McKinney

Terrance McKinney (12-3) has been on an impressive run of late, finishing all of his last five bouts in the first round. His most recent win came against Fares Ziam two weeks ago on February 26.

Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira (4-1) made a spectacular UFC debut in November 2021, scoring a second-round TKO win over Andreas Michailidis. 'Poatan' is currently on a four-fight win streak in MMA.

Bruno Silva

Bruno Silva (22-6) is riding a seven-fight win streak in the promotion, with his most recent win coming over Jordan Wright last December. All of his past seven victories have come via KO.

