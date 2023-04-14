UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen weigh ins - How much do the headliners officially weigh heading into upcoming clash?

The UFC is making its grand return to Kansas City, Missouri with a thrilling lineup of superstars. Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway faces off against No. 4-ranked Arnold Allen in a pivotal matchup that could have serious title implications.

The atmosphere was intense as the early weigh-ins kicked off at the UFC host hotel in Kansas City, setting the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable night of combat. Fans eagerly await the ceremonial weigh-ins, scheduled for 5 p.m. ET at the T-Mobile Center, adding to the excitement of Saturday's main event.

The No. 2-ranked featherweight contender, Max Holloway, and England's rising star Arnold Allen were among the fighters who hit the scales at the weigh-ins. Both opponents showcased their unwavering commitment to their craft, weighing in at a perfect 146 pounds and utilizing the one-pound allowance for non-title fights.

Holloway returns to the octagon after his defeat against Alexander Volkanovski last July. The Hawaiian native is determined to keep his non-title fight winning streak alive and remain a cut above the competition in the featherweight division. However, with a formidable opponent like Arnold Allen waiting in the wings, his mettle will be tested like never before.

The 'Almighty' has been a force to be reckoned with since his arrival in the UFC. With an impressive record of 10 consecutive victories in the UFC, the 29-year-old is a true contender for the featherweight title. Allen delivered a stunning performance against Calvin Kattar in October, securing a second-round victory.

Max Holloway outlines his intention to move up to the lightweight division

UFC enthusiasts and experts have been fervently discussing the prospect of Max Holloway's comeback to the lightweight division. The Hawaiian fighter, who has already proven his mettle in the 155-lbs weight class, has broken his silence on this matter, revealing his opinions and plans for the future.

At a recent media event leading up to UFC Kansas City, 'Blessed' addressed the ongoing rumors about his potential move back to the lightweight division. He revealed that he would be open to the idea, but only if it aligns with his and his team's goals. Despite this, the former featherweight champion underlined that his current focus is on the 145-pound division, where he has a long-standing reputation as a skilled and dominant competitor:

"I don't know, I couldn't answer that question. I mean I would love to fight and get busy and 155 (lightweight) like I said is not that far off man. I mean I had a very competitive fight with Poirier in the rematch and he used to be top what three in the world at at 155 right now so and then you know Alex did his thing against Islam again style make fights."

He added:

"We're proving that like, we're right there amongst the top you know so at the end of the day I don't know bro but I am Polynesian, I'm Samoan-Hawaiian, we love food so I think gaining weight is not going to be a problem."

Check out Max Holloway's entire remarks below (from 7:49 onwards):

Poll : 0 votes