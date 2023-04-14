The much-anticipated UFC Kansas City Fight Night event is just around the corner, after a hiatus of almost four years. With an impressive array of top-notch fighters scheduled to take to the octagon.

However, there seems to be a bit of a hitch in the proceedings as Joselyne Edwards, a bantamweight fighter from Panama, failed to meet the weight requirement by 0.5 pounds.

Joselyne Edwards has failed to make weight for the second time in a row, missing the bantamweight limit yet again, having failed to meet the weight requirements for her last fight in July 2022. Despite this, her upcoming fight against Lucie Pudilova at the UFC Kansas City event will proceed at catchweight, with 'La Pantera' forfeiting 20 percent of her purse as a penalty.

The main event of UFC Kansas City featuring Max Holloway and Arnold Allen witnessed both fighters weighing in at the maximum limit of 146 lbs, making the headliner official.

The co-main event on the same fight night, featuring Edson Barboza and Billy Quarantillo, also saw both fighters weigh in at 146 pounds, taking advantage of the one-pound allowance for non-title fights.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen is set to take place at the T-Mobile Center on Saturday, April 15. Fans can catch the action-packed main card on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, with the option of simultaneous broadcasting in both English and Spanish on ESPN+. The highly-anticipated event will kick off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT

Check out the UFC Kansas City main card weigh-in results here

The main card starts at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Main Event - Max Holloway (146 lbs) vs Arnold Allen (146 lbs): featherweight bout

Co-Main Event - Edson Barboza (146 lbs) vs Billy Quarantillo (146lbs): featherweight bout

Dustin Jacoby (206lbs) vs Azamat Murzakanov (205lbs): lightheavyweight bout

Tanner Boser (203 lbs) vs Ion Cutelaba (206lbs): lightheavyweight bout

Pedro Munhoz (136 lbs) vs Chris Gutierrez (136 lbs): bantamweight bout

Clay Guida (154.5 lbs) vs Rafa Garcia (155lbs): lightweight bout

Poll : 0 votes