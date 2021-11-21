"I'd be a liar if I said I didn't have fun" - Michael Chiesa is disappointed after loss but gives props to Sean Brady after getting out-grappled at UFC Fight Night

Sean Brady overcame his toughest test till date — Michael Chiesa — via unanimous decision (29-28 x3) during the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate on Saturday.

Brady dominated the first two rounds and had Chiesa at bay for the most part. However, 'Maverick' made a spirited comeback in the final round and tried his best to finish his opponent.

After the fight, Michael Chiesa took to Instagram to stress the fact that he had fun inside the octagon tonight and showed his respect for Sean Brady, who out-grappled him at UFC Vegas 43.

"Disappointed I didn’t get the win tonight but I’d be a liar if I said I didn’t have fun out there. Nothing but respect for @seanbradymma and the Philly crew. The goal remains the same. I’ll be back stronger than ever in 2022. #visionquest," posted Chiesa.

Meanwhile, No.7 women's bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira (12-2) defeated No.8-ranked Miesha Tate (19-8) via unanimous decision in the main event held at the UFC Apex.

Michael Chiesa is on a two-fight losing streak, while Sean Brady is still unbeaten

No.6 welterweight contender Michael Chiesa (18-6) has now incurred his second consecutive loss in the UFC. He previously suffered a submission defeat at the hands of No.4-ranked Vicente Luque (21-7-1) at UFC 265 in August.

No.14 Sean Brady (15-0), on the other hand, is unbeaten after 15 fights in his professional MMA career so far. The former Cage Fury FC welterweight champion is now expected to move above Chiesa in the UFC's 170-pound weight class rankings.

Brady might now be in line for an outing against a top-five UFC welterweight contender — Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, Leon Edwards, Vicente Luque, and Stephen Thompson.

Thompson is the only fighter among the five who has a bout booked. He will take on No.9 contender Belal Muhammad at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus on December 18.

Meanwhile, Burns is reportedly scheduled to face undefeated No.10-ranked Khamzat Chimaev sometime in January 2022.

