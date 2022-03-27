Neil Magny calls out Khamzat Chimaev after tying Georges St-Pierre's welterweight record at UFC Columbus

Neil Magny, with a split decision win against Max Griffin at UFC Columbus, managed to make history by equalling the records set by Georges St-Pierre. He subsequently went on to train his aim at welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev.

While in conversation with Daniel Cormier during the post-fight octagon interview, Magny was asked who he would like to fight next. He went on to call upon UFC president Dana White to set him on a collision course with 'Borz':

"Bro, Dana White, Khamzat Chimaev. I'm ready to go. I've been chasing this fight for over a year, it still hasn't happened yet. Khamzat Chimaev, I'm coming for you."

However, Magny is in for a lengthy waiting period to lock horns with Khamzat Chimaev as he prepares to take on Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 that is set to take place on April 9 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Check out Neil Magny's interaction with Daniel Cormier below:

With his most recent win against Max Griffin, Magny managed to equalize Georges St-Pierre's record for the highest number of wins in the UFC's welterweight division at 19. Fans were offered an update regarding the same by Mike Bohn on Twitter.

In addition to the record of the highest number of wins in the UFC's 170-lbs division, Magny also surpassed the likes of Georges St-Pierre, Diego Sanchez, and Rafael dos Anjos for the highest number of all-time decision wins in the promotion with 13 decision wins.

Neil Magny believes he outperformed Max Griffin convincingly

In the same interaction with Daniel Cormier, Neil Magny looked back at his performance against Max Griffin at UFC Columbus. When asked whether he believed he did enough to walk away with the win, Magny said:

"100% I mean, I go to battle myself every single day to make sure I come out here and get these victories like this. So there was no doubt my mind, I can take us where I need to win."

Neil Magny was forced to rally himself to finish strong, eventually earning the victory after getting dropped in the first round. Two of the three judges scored the contest 29-28 in favor of Magny, while the dissenting judge scored the fight 29-28 for Griffin.

