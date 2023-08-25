UFC Fight Night predictions: Are experts giving underdog The Korean Zombie a fighting chance against Max Holloway?

UFC featherweights Max Holloway and 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung are set to headline the upcoming UFC Singapore Fight Night event. The card will take place on August 26, 2023, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore.

Holloway returns to the octagon after securing a unanimous victory against Arnold Allen in April. Currently, he holds the top spot in the featherweight rankings with a professional record of 24-7.

On the other hand, Sung Jung lost his most recent bout at UFC 273 in 2022 to 145-pound kingpin Alexander Volkanovski by fourth-round TKO. 'The Korean Zombie' is No.8 in the featherweight rankings and boasts a professional record of 17-7.

When the fight was announced in June, the UFC faced considerable criticism for its choice of matchup. The backlash mainly centered on the matchmaking selection, with major concerns stemming from the 36-year-old South Korean's last bout against Volkanovski.

In a recent YouTube video by combat sports journalist James Lynch discussing predictions for the bout, all 20 UFC fighters, including Stephen Thompson, Arman Tsarukyan, Geoff Neal, and Paul Craig, unanimously picked Max Holloway as the favored winner against 'The Korean Zombie'.

Check out the video below:

Complete results for UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie weigh-ins

Main Card

Max Holloway (146 lbs) vs. 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung (146 lbs): featherweight

Anthony Smith (205.5 lbs) vs. Ryan Spann (205 lbs): light-heavyweight

Giga Chikadze (146 lbs) vs. Alex Caceres (145.5 lbs): featherweight

Rinya Nakamura (135 lbs) vs. Fernie Garcia (135.5 lbs): bantamweight

Erin Blanchfield (125.5 lbs) vs. Taila Santos (124.5 lbs): women’s flyweight

Junior Tafa (255 lbs) vs. Parker Porter (256 lbs): heavyweight

Preliminary Card

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (264 lbs) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (243 lbs): heavyweight

Toshiomi Kazama (135.5 lbs) vs. Garrett Armfield (135 lbs): bantamweight

Chidi Njokuani (185.5 lbs) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (186 lbs): middleweight

Song Kenan (170 lbs) vs. Rolando Bedoya (170.5 lbs): welterweight

Billy Goff (170 lbs) vs. Yusaku Kinoshita (170.5 lbs): welterweight

Na Liang (126 lbs) vs. JJ Aldrich (126 lbs): Women’s flyweight

Seungwoo Choi (146 lbs) vs. Jarno Errens (145 lbs): featherweight