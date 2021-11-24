"I saw fear through his eyes. He is a coward" - Aoriqileng responds to Cody Durden's post-fight 'back to China' comment 

Aoriqileng has hit back at Cody Durden for the racist remark he made following their bout at UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate this past weekend.

Durden won via unanimous decision at UFC Apex on Saturday. After the fight, the Georgia native told former two-division champion and current commentator Daniel Cormier that he had to send his flyweight peer "back to China." The hateful remark was met with criticism from fans, pundits and fighters alike.

The 'Mongolian Murderer' took to Instagram to stress that he should have triumphed over his 'coward' opponent inside the octagon but the judges gave Durden a chance. he also branded the post-fight comment as "disgusting."

"I destroyed this coward in the cage, but the judges gave him a chance to say something disgusting through his disgusting mouth. He can do nothing in the fight, and I saw fear through his eyes. He is a coward."

Cody Durden racked up his first UFC victory against Aoriqileng

Cody Durden holds a 1-1-1 record in the UFC right now. His victory over Aoriqileng was his first triumph in the promotion. In 2020, he fought to a draw against Chris Gutierrez and a submission loss against Jimmy Flick.

In the aftermath of his latest UFC outing, Durden put out a tweet trying to clarify his comment during the post-fight octagon interview. He said the remark was due to the fact Aoriqileng was "disrespectful" to him at the weigh-ins and refused to shake his hand.

"Listen, the guy was disrespectful, and wouldn’t shake my hand at the weigh ins. After beating him, I simply meant he could go home wherever that may have been. I apologize if I offended anyone, that certainly was not my intention!! I love you all! See you at the top. @ufc."

Unsurprisingly, not many were accepting that as a reasonable excuse for his racist remark.

