UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event

Former Light Heavyweight challenger Dominick Reyes is going up against Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC Vegas 25.

After two unsuccessful attempts at winning the Light Heavyweight title, Dominick Reyes is back in the octagon to try and position himself as the top contender.

Currently placed at No. 3 in the 205 lbs division rankings, Dominick Reyes had a six-fight winning streak in the promotion before it was broken by the controversial decision loss against Jon Jones.

With a win over Jiri Prochazka, Reyes will be a step closer to having his title rematch with the current champion, Jan Blachowicz.

Ranked at No. 5 in the Light Heavyweight, Jiri Prochazka debuted in the UFC in July last year against Volkan Oezdemir and secured a clinical knockout win in the second round. Before that, Prochazka held the Light Heavyweight gold in RIZIN.

Both Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka successfully made weight at Friday's weigh-ins.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka legally?

There are several legal viewing alternatives to crackstreams and Reddit streams to watch UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka across different countries.

In the United States of America, the event will be broadcast live on ESPN 2 and simulcast on ESPN+.

To watch the event on ESPN+, one will require a subscription to the platform which is available at $5.99 per month. The annual subscription costs $59.99 and is a more economical option if you watch sporting events on a regular basis.

In the United Kingdom, the fight card can be viewed live on the BT Sport 1 channel as well as on BT Sports app and website. The monthly pass for the same costs £25 and is cancellable anytime.

Indian audience will be able to watch the event live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). Those who prefer to watch it online will be able to stream it live on Sony LIV app and website with a premium membership.

Sony LIV offers three categories of premium subscription plans - one month at Rs. 299, six months at Rs. 699, and 12 months at Rs. 999.

Other than these platforms, the Fight Night event will also be available for viewing on UFC Fight Pass across the globe. Monthly subscription for UFC Fight Pass costs $9.99, while the annual subscription comes at a discounted rate of $95.99.