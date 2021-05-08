UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event

With UFC returning with a stacked card this weekend, there are several crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives where the event can be streamed legally.

Marina Rodriguez will go up against 'The Karate Hottie' Michelle Waterson in the main event of UFC Vegas 26, set to go down on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

Also Read: UFC line-up for tonight (May 8, 2021): Who are the fighters involved in the event?

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson legally?

There are multiple easily accessible platforms around the globe where UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson can be streamed legally.

Other than the local cable channels and online platforms in every country, the event will be available for viewing on UFC Fight Pass. A monthly subscription of UFC Fight Pass costs $9.99, while the annual pass comes at $95.99. Both subscription types offer access to live UFC events and the entire UFC fight library on-demand, as well as exclusive original shows.

Following are the legal streaming details for UFC Vegas 26 in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

In the United States, the prelims of UFC Vegas 26 will be available for streaming exclusively on ESPN+ in both English and Spanish. The main card action can be watched live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish), and ESPN+. To watch the event on ESPN+, you will need either a monthly subscription which comes at $5.99 per month or signup for the whole year for $59.99. ESPN+ subscriptions are also available as part of the Disney Plus package, which costs $82.98 and allows the purchaser to access Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ all with a one-time payment.

United Kingdom

Viewers from the United Kingdom will be able to watch UFC Vegas 26 live on BT Sport 1 as well as on the BT Sport app and website. A monthly pass to access the vast number of sporting events broadcast by BT Sport is available at £25 with anytime cancelation. EE Mobile customers are eligible to get a free one-time three-month trial of BT Sport by texting SPORT to 150, also cancelable anytime.

India

The main card will be telecast live in India on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). Viewers will also be able to stream the event on Sony LIV app with a premium subscription that comes at Rs. 299 for one month, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 for a year.

Also Read: What time is the UFC Fight Tonight (May 8, 2021)?