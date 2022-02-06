Rounds 1 and 3 against Jack Hermansson the only ones Sean Strickland has lost since return to middleweight

An interesting statistic about Sean Strickland: he hasn't lost a round since his latest middleweight run. That was until he crossed paths with Jack Hermansson at UFC Fight Night 200.

According to the official scorecards, rounds 1 and 3 of Saturday night's main event were the only rounds Strickland has lost since returning to the 185-pound weight class. MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter pointed out the factoid on Twitter.

Judges Sal D'Amato and Junichiro Kamijo scored the opening frame 10-9 in favor of Hermansson. Meanwhile, Derek Cleary and D'Amato agreed that round three also belonged to the Swede.

Ultimately, Strickland earned a split decision win with Kamijo and Cleary backing him with scores of 49-46, while D'Amato turned in a head-scratching 48-47 nod for Hermansson.

Strickland began his UFC tenure as a middleweight in 2014. However, 'Tarzan' dropped to welterweight the following year and fought in the division for five years. The California native re-entered the middleweight ranks in 2020 and has since been on a remarkable unbeaten streak.

Sean Strickland apologizes for lackluster showing against Jack Hermansson

Sean Strickland has won his sixth consecutive fight and is likely to be on the shortlist of title contenders. However, 'Tarzan' acknowledged that his performance wasn't anything spectacular.

The 30-year-old took it upon himself to apologize to fans in his post-fight interview, saying, "I was a pansy." Nonetheless, Strickland thanked his supporters in his own unique way. Concluding his interview with Michael Bisping, Strickland stated:

"Without you fans, I’d be a piece of s*** somewhere. Now, I’m a piece of s*** with money."

Check out Sean Strickland's post-fight interview below:

This isn't the first time Strickland has apologized for his performance after a dominant win. 'Tarzan' made similar remarks after his unanimous decision blowout against Uriah Hall last year. During the post-fight presser, he said:

"I need to learn how to hit harder. I kind of hit like a pansy. I kind of sucked. They’re like, 'You know you won the middleweight striking record.' I’m like, 'What does that mean? That means I can’t hit that hard.'"

