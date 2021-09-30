Kevin Holland takes shots at Luke Rockhold for "retiring and then coming back" because he's "broke"

Kevin Holland has taken aim at fellow UFC middleweight star Luke Rockhold. Holland threw shade at the former champion for making a comeback to the octagon because he believes Rockhold perhaps needs the money.

At a UFC media scrum, Kevin Holland spoke about his evolving wrestling skills while also taking a jibe at Luke Rockhold. 'Trailblazer' stated:

“Me, personally, I thought I was good at wrestling before I got outwrestled by (Derek) Brunson and (Marvin) Vettori. So, hopefully, it got better.” Holland was seemingly optimistic about the improvements in his wrestling skills. He added, “I mean, at the end of the day, Dana White told me to go fix some things. So, I mean, if the boss tells you to do something, you do what the boss tells you to do if you want to keep collecting a check, right?”

“So, I mean, I know they’re all gonna say I kissed them b**ty cheeks after this on the interviews and stuff like that, but I really don’t care. I do what I’m supposed to do, so I can continue to get paid. That way I don’t have to be like Luke Rockhold – Retiring and then coming back because I’m broke as a f**k. You know what I mean? So, yeah.”

Kevin Holland's verbal jab at Luke Rockhold comes after Rockhold asked for improvements in UFC fighter pay. Holland addressed this and explained that he's criticizing Rockhold because he believes the latter is "pretty" and can earn a living by working as a model.

Holland reiterated that Rockhold should focus more on his modeling career rather than complain about fighter pay. He proceeded to jokingly suggest that Rockhold could try his hand at OnlyFans to earn money.

Kevin Holland and Luke Rockhold look to return to their winning ways

Kevin Holland is currently on a two-fight losing streak, losing via unanimous decision to Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori earlier this year. Holland's most recent fight was a unanimous decision loss against Vettori at UFC on ABC: Vettori vs. Holland in April. 'Trailblazer' is scheduled to fight Kyle Daukaus in a middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker on October 2.

Meanwhile, Luke Rockhold's last fight was a second-round KO loss against Jan Blachowicz in a light heavyweight bout at UFC 239 in July 2019. Rockhold is set to face Sean Strickland in a middleweight bout at UFC 268 on November 6.

