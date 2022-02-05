Sean Strickland plans on beating Jack Hermansson "half to death" in a dragged out fight 

Sean Strickland recently predicted the outcome of his forthcoming fight against Jack Hermansson at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Strickland claimed that his punching power wasn't the greatest. Keeping that in mind, he sees himself beating Jack Hermansson with his voluminous output and constant pressure throughout the fight. 'Tarzan' explained how the match would unfold as the rounds progressed and the damage he intended to inflict on Hermansson.

Speaking of his upcoming match with 'The Joker', Strickland said:

"There's a sad fact about me. I don't really hit that hard. It's one of those things that I've accepted... So, I could just see me beating him half to death for 25 minutes, you know. I would like to see you know his face, it's kind of fun when you start fighting someone. You start hitting in the first round then you get a black eye. Second round, the nose starts bleeding you know. Third round, lip starts bleeding. I can't count. But anyways as the fight goes on it's fun to watch the damage progress and hopefully I'm not the one getting my ass kicked."

Watch Sean Strickland give his thoughts on Hermasson below:

Sean Strickland and Jack Hermansson will square off against each other at UFC Fight Night 200 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas on February 5, 2022.

UFC @ufc



@JackTheJokerMMA takes on



[ Back next week with a 𝑴𝑨𝑺𝑺𝑰𝑽𝑬 MW matchup@JackTheJokerMMA takes on @SStricklandMMA in a top 10 tilt ⚔️ #UFCVegas47 | Feb 5 | LIVE on ESPN+ ] Back next week with a 𝑴𝑨𝑺𝑺𝑰𝑽𝑬 MW matchup 💥@JackTheJokerMMA takes on @SStricklandMMA in a top 10 tilt ⚔️[ #UFCVegas47 | Feb 5 | LIVE on ESPN+ ] https://t.co/6Vn6GSEbpU

Sean Strickland recently took a jab at Conor McGregor

In a recent interview with Lieutenant's Loft MMA, Sean Strickland was asked if holding the UFC title provided a fighter the freedom to say whatever they wanted or if they had to tread carefully.

'Tarzan' stated that if he won the middleweight title, he would not be afraid to speak his mind. He used the example of former UFC double champion Conor McGregor sarcastically. Despite being a UFC champion, Strickland said the Irishman hit 'old people in bars' and "assaulted Khabib's manager."

Strickland said:

"It's even better now. Because when you're a champion, I could go full like Conor McGregor. I mean he will f****** hit a old guy in a bar... try to f****** assault Khabib's manager Ali. You know it's even better dude."

During his time with the UFC, Conor McGregor has had his fair share of problems. He was captured on surveillance cameras hitting an elderly man in a pub in Dublin in 2019.

The months leading up to his 2018 battle with Khabib Nurmagomedov were tumultuous. In April of that year, McGregor hurled a dolly at a bus carrying Nurmagomedov. Moreover, in a press conference prior to UFC 229, the Irish star referred to Ali Abdelaziz as a "terrorist rat."

Watch Sean Strickland give his opinion on Conor McGregor below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew