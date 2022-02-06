Sean Strickland thanks fans for 'signing his paycheck' after Jack Hermansson win - "Now I'm a piece of sh** with money"

Sean Strickland delivered an impressive performance on the way to a split decision win over Jack Hermansson at the UFC Vegas 47 headliner. Strickland thanked fans for 'signing his paycheck' in the post-fight octagon interview.

Strickland lived up to his 'villain' image as he ended the note of gratitude with a hilarious one-liner. The 30-year-old said:

"Again, to the fans, I always thank you guys. You guys are the ones that sign my paycheck. Without you guys I'd probably be a piece of sh** somewhere. Now I'm a piece of sh** with money. Lets go!"

Strickland delivered a masterclass in controlling range against Hermansson over the course of five rounds. He displayed excellent takedown defense and also made Hermansson miss in the stand-up. Despite Hermansson being clearly outstruck, judge Sal D'Amato scored the bout in favor of 'The Joker', leading to a split decision victory for Strickland.

Sean Strickland wanted to put a beating on Jack Hermansson

Sean Strickland is widely known for taking sadistic pleasure in violence. The Californian recently claimed he would like to beat someone to death inside the octagon.

Going into his matchup against Hermansson, Strickland also wanted to beat his opponent "half to death." Strickland wanted to inflict punishment on Hermansson throughout the course of the fight as he doubted his own knockout power. Strickland told Megan Olivi in the lead up to UFC Vegas 47:

"There's a sad fact about me. I don't really hit that hard. It's one of those things that I've accepted... So, I could just see me beating him half to death for 25 minutes, you know. I would like to see you know his face, it's kind of fun when you start fighting someone. You start hitting in the first round then you get a black eye. Second round, the nose starts bleeding you know. Third round, lip starts bleeding. I can't count. But anyways as the fight goes on it's fun to watch the damage progress and hopefully I'm not the one getting my ass kicked."

Strickland, however, was apologetic about his performance even as he walked away with a split decision victory against Hermansson. According to Strickland, concern about the winning bonus made him fight like a "bi**h".

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim