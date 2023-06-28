UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov odds: Who are the oddsmakers favoring in the main event?

This Saturday, July 1, sees the UFC return with UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov. The event is set to air on the ESPN network in the US.

In the headline bout, No.7-ranked middleweight Sean Strickland will face off against Abus Magomedov, who has just one fight in the octagon to his name thus far into his career.

So, who is the favorite to win this headlining bout? According to the current odds on DraftKings, Strickland is favored to come out on top. Surprisingly, though, judging by the odds, ‘Tarzan’ isn’t as heavily favored as some might expect.

Strickland is currently at -150 to win the fight, while Magomedov is a +130 underdog.

The last time Strickland was in action was in January when he defeated Nassourdine Imavov on late notice. Prior to that, he’d suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of Jared Cannonier and Alex Pereira.

UFC @ufc



Sean Strickland kicks off his 2023 with the main event victory Short notice? No problem!Sean Strickland kicks off his 2023 with the main event victory

Overall, Strickland holds an MMA record of 26-5, with his UFC record standing at 13-5.

Magomedov holds an impressive record of 25-4-1 and is currently riding a three-fight winning streak. He made his octagon debut last September, stopping Dustin Stoltzfus in the opening round of their clash.

If the native of Dagestan can win this fight, it would represent one of the biggest climbs up the ladder in the UFC’s recent history.

UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov – which other fighters on the card are being favoured?

UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov will feature a further eleven fights, including key bouts in the lightweight and welterweight divisions.

In the co-headliner, top-fifteen ranked 155lbers Damir Ismagulov and Grant Dawson will face off. Dawson remains unbeaten in the octagon, but No.12 ranked Ismagulov currently sits higher than 'KGD' on the ladder.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFCVegas64 Grant Dawson remains undefeated in the Octagon Grant Dawson remains undefeated in the Octagon 💪 #UFCVegas64

Unsurprisingly, DraftKings also has this fight as a close one to call. Both men are currently -110 at the time of writing.

Two big favourites on the card include surging welterweight prospect Michael Morales, and exciting Brazilian lightweight Ismael Bonfim.

Morales is -250 to beat the more experienced Max Griffin, who is a +210 underdog. Bonfim, meanwhile, is currently a -315 favourite against Benoit Saint-Denis, who is +260.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope 🤯



ISMAEL BONFIM JUST SMASHED MCKINNEY WITH THE KNEE TO BRING BRAZIL TO ITS FEET! OH MY GOODNESS!ISMAEL BONFIM JUST SMASHED MCKINNEY WITH THE KNEE TO BRING BRAZIL TO ITS FEET! #UFC283

The biggest underdog on the card is featherweight newcomer Westin Wilson. He is a whopping +800 to beat Joanderson Brito, who is -1250. The signing of Wilson recently came under fire from some UFC fans, who seemed unconvinced by his 16-7 record.

All odds are taken from DraftKings.

