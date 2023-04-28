The UFC held the highly anticipated weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 72 today, a spectacular event taking place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fans across the globe are eagerly anticipating the action-packed fight card, headlined by a thrilling bantamweight clash between the dynamic Ricky Simon and the formidable Song Yadong. These two highly skilled fighters are expected to put on an awe-inspiring display of athleticism and grit.

The highly-anticipated main event weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 72 went smoothly as the two bantamweight contenders, Yadong and Simon, successfully made weight. Both combatants displayed their professionalism and dedication to the sport by weighing in at the required limit of 136 pounds. As per the regulations, the non-title fight allowed for a one-pound allowance, which both fighters utilized to their advantage.

The weigh-ins for Saturday's UFC Vegas 72 fight card were mostly uneventful, with the majority of the fighters successfully making weight. However, the two women's bantamweight contenders unfortunately missed the mark.

Irina Alekseeva, who is set to make her UFC debut, tipped the scales at 140 pounds, which is four pounds over the weight limit, for her impending clash with Stephanie Egger.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas72



Stephanie Egger vs Irina Alekseeva Seguimos con un duelo entre peligrosas pesos galloStephanie Egger vs Irina Alekseeva Seguimos con un duelo entre peligrosas pesos gallo‼️ #UFCVegas72 Stephanie Egger vs Irina Alekseeva https://t.co/YO4Tamb7UO

Similarly, debutant Hailey Cowan also failed to hit the bantamweight limit, coming in at 137.5 pounds (1.5 pounds over) for her fight with Jamey-Lyn Horth.

UFC Fight Night: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon weigh-ins results

Song Yadong (136 lbs) vs Ricky Simon (136 lbs): bantamweight bout

Caio Borralho (185.5 lbs) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (185.5 lbs): middleweight bout

Rodolfo Vieira (186 lbs) vs Cody Brundage (185.5 lbs): middleweight bout

Julian Erosa (145.5 lbs) vs Fernando Padilla (145.5 lbs): featherweight bout

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (262.5 lbs) vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta (258 lbs): heavyweight bout

Josh Quinlan (169 lbs) vs Trey Waters (171 lbs): welterweight bout

Check out the weigh-ins results for the prelims card below:

Martin Buday (265 lbs) vs Jake Collier (265.5 lbs): heavyweight bout

Cody Durden (126 lbs) vs Charles Johnson (125.5 lbs): flyweight bout

Stephanie Egger (135 lbs) vs Irina Alekseeva (140 lbs): Women's bantamweight bout

Journey Newson (138.5 lbs) vs Marcus McGhee (140 lbs): catchweight bout (140 pounds)

Hailey Cowan (137.5 lbs) vs Jamey-Lyn Horth (135.5 lbs): women's bantamweight bout

Poll : 0 votes