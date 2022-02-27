"I just want the violence to stop" - Terrance McKinney sends prayers for the citizens of Ukraine following UFC Fight Night win 

Terrance McKinney paid tribute to Ukraine after his impressive submission win against Fares Ziam at UFC Fight Night 202 in Las Vegas.

McKinney, who made short work of his opponent, used his post-fight interview as an opportunity to send his sympathies to the people of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. During his interview with Michael Bisping, McKinney said:

"I'm feeling great, man. It's an honor. Shout out to God, man. Shout out to skinny bastard Marshall Inu for putting money into fighters' pockets, and prayers for Ukraine, man."

Check out Terrance McKinney's post-fight interview:

Congrats to Terrance McKinney $MRI just got its first shoutout of the night on live televisionCongrats to Terrance McKinney $MRI just got its first shoutout of the night on live television 🔥Congrats to Terrance McKinney 💎 https://t.co/fOj158FOD1

McKinney elaborated on his message during his post-fight press conference. The rising star said he deeply empathizes with the Ukrainians who were separated from their families because of the conflict. 'T-Wrecks' said:

"So much is going on. I've seen so many videos and they're just bringing tears to my eyes, man. I just want the violence to stop, you know. Seeing the families have to leave their kids, I know what that feels like. I've been there when my mom had to kiss me on my head and leave so I just have a soft heart for them and I want us to be praying for them and praying for their safety so those people can be back with their families."

Check out Terrance McKinney's post-fight press conference:

Terrance McKinney shares heartwarming interaction with Charles Oliveira

McKinney channeled his inner Charles Oliveira when he choked out Ziam during his sophomore UFC appearance. Moments after his victory, the lightweight champion hopped on Twitter to congratulate McKinney on a job well done.

McKinney returned the favor by revealing that Oliveira is the fighter he aspires to become. The 27-year-old tweeted 'Do Bronx' back, writing:

"I appreciate you champ 🙏🏾🙏🏾 you set the example inside and outside the cage that inspires me"

Check out the interaction between the two below:

McKinney made a remarkable promotional debut last June when he knocked out Matt Frevola in just seven seconds. In doing so, he set the record for fastest KO in the lightweight division.

The win instantly turned McKinney into one of the most highly regarded prospects in the UFC. With another first-round finish under his belt, it's safe to assume that greater things are to come for the Spokane, Washington native.

