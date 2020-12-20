UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal bonuses: Which fighters won $50,000? 

Four fighters will be getting a little extra for Christmas after getting bonuses for their performances at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal, Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC's final offering for 2020 delivered in a big way, with 12 exciting matches including three early finishes.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal Performance Bonus Winners

Here are the four fighters who earned performance bonuses for their efforts at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal:

Jimmy Flick

Dana White's Contender Series graduate Jimmy Flick transitioned smoothly into the main UFC roster as he turned in a spectacular performance in his debut, scoring a first-round flying-triangle choke submission over Tyler Durden.

Flick unloaded a high-kick that was caught, and then masterfully transitioned into a flying-triangle choke to force the tap from Durden.

The slick submission earned Flick an extra $50,000 in his UFC debut.

Marcin Tybura

Heavyweight Marcin Tybura kicked off the main card with a dominant showing over Greg Hardy, winning by second-round TKO.

The hard-hitting Hardy came out strong and swarmed Tybura with strikes. The veteran was able to survive however, and took control in the succeeding round.

Tybura took a gassed Hardy down and punished him with strikes on the ground for a statement win.

The win earned Tybura his fourth straight win and an a $50,000 bonus.

Rob Font

Bantamweight contender Rob Font recorded the biggest win of his career by knocking out former title contender Marlon Moraes in the first round of their main card bout.

Moraes looked to threaten with a submission early, but Font survived.

Fout found an opening and pieced Moraes apart with strikes en route to a stoppage win.

Font earns highlight reel stoppage, his third straight win, and a nice 50-grand bonus.

Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson put on a striking display as he dominated Geoff Neal for the better part of their 5-round main event war.

Thompson picked Neal apart with strikes, unloading a barrage of punches and kicks on the ultra-tough Neal, who powered through the stand-up storm.

Neal rallied back in the final round, but it was a little too late, as Thompson earned a clean-cut unanimous decision win after 5 rounds.

The number 6-ranked UFC welterweight earns the sixth performance bonus of his career.