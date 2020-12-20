UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal full card results and video highlights

The UFC closes 2020 out with a bang as two top welterweight contenders square off in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal, Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Headlining the UFC's final offering for this year is a matchup between number 6-ranked welterweight contender Stephen Thompson taking on number 11-ranked welterweight contender Geoff Neal.

Thompson will be looking to get back on track and pick up consecutive victories for the first time since 2016. Neal, meanwhile, tries to keep his momentum going as he guns for an eight-straight win, and a spot in the top-10 of the 170-pound division.

In the co-main event, former long-time UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo faces Marlon 'Chito' Vera in an exciting bantamweight contest.

Aldo is still on the hunt for his first win in the 135-pound division. Vera, meanwhile, has won 6 of his last 7, and will try for the biggest win of his UFC career.

Also on the main card, Michel Pereira meets Khaos Williams in a welterweight contest, Marlon Moraes takes on Rob Font in a bantamweight bout, and Marcin Tybura squares off with Greg Hardy in a heavyweight bout.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal Main Card Results

Stephen Thompson def. Geof Neal by Unanimous Decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

In the main event, Stephen Thompson survived a five-round war to defeat Geof Neal by unanimous decision.

Thompson put his top-notch striking on display, punishing Neal with flashy kicks and accurate punches. To his credit, Neal stayed tough as he absorbed the striking barrage and pushed Thompson against the cage when he could.

In the final round, Neal found sort of a second wind and tried to capitalize on Thompson, who was favoring his right leg. Neal pushed the pace in the stand-up and landed some solid shots on Thompson, who remained active and fought through an apparent injury.

After five grueling rounds, Thompson did enough to walk away with the unanimous decision win, 50-45 on all the judges' scorecards.

Stephen Thompson improves to 16-4 in his career and records back-to-back UFC victories.

Jose Aldo def. Marlon Vera by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

The body shots of @josealdojunior helped put The King of Rio back in the win column at #UFCVegas17 👑 pic.twitter.com/knEmAdv6c1 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 20, 2020

In the co-main event, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo turned in a vintage performance, edging out Marlon 'Chito' Vera by unanimous decision.

Aldo turned back the clock in the opening round, punishing Vera with vicious kicks and shots to the body.

Vera gained momentum in the second round as he pushed the pace and put the pressure on Aldo with his striking combinations.

In the final round, Aldo displayed his high-level grappling skills as he was able to take Vera's back and wrap him up with a body triangle. Aldo kept Vera grounded for majority of the final frame, looking to finish things off with a submission.

After three rounds of action, Jose Aldo walked away with his first win as a bantamweight, defeating Vera by unanimous decision, scoring 29-28 across the boards.

Aldo improves to 29-7 in his career, and earns his first win at the UFC bantamweight division.

Michel Pereira def. Khaos Williams by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

In a welterweight bout, Michel Pereira turned in an all-around complete performance to earn a unanimous decision victory and snap Khaos Williams' eight-fight winning streak.

Pereira appeared on step ahead on the feet as he picked Williams apart with stiff jabs and kicks to the body. Williams kept the fight interesting as continued to throw bombs, looking for a third-consecutive knock out victory. Pereira sealed the deal with a takedown in the final round however, keeping Williams grounded and cruising to a unanimous decision victory, 29-28 across all the cards.

Michel Pereira improves to 25-11, and picks up his third win in 5 UFC fights.

Rob Font def. Marlon Moraes by TKO (strikes), 3:47 of Round 1

AAAAAND this is why Marlon Moraes doesn't wrestle. His arms were full of lactic acid, you can see him trying to shake it out before Rob jabbed him up #MMATwitter #UFCVegas17 pic.twitter.com/gtEFlqt82x — ︎︎︎︎︎︎︎ ︎ ︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎ ︎ ︎︎︎ ︎ ︎︎︎ (@KrayT1to) December 20, 2020

In a bantamweight bout, Rob Font scored arguably the biggest win of his career, taking out former UFC title contender Marlon Moraes by TKO in just the first round.

After an early exchange, Moraes threatened with a submission, locking Font in a guillotine. Font survived but once again found himself on his back courtesy of a Moraes slam. Font found his way back to his feet late in the round and picked Moraes apart in the stand-up, landing big punches to put the Brazilian down for good.

Official stoppage came at the 3:47 mark of the first round.

Rob Font improves to 18-4, with three consecutive victories.

Marcin Tybura def. Greg Hardy by TKO (strikes), 4:31 of Round 2

In the main card opener, Marcin Tybura derailed Greg Hardy's hype train, scoring a second-round TKO. Tybura weathered an early storm from Hardy, who came out strong in the opening round. Tybura rallied back in the second round, using his striking to set up a takedown. The exhausted Hardy had nothing left for Tybura, who dominated on the ground and landed some hard shots en route to the TKO finish.

Tybura improves to 21-6 in his career, and extends his winning streak to four straight.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal Preliminary Card Results

Anthony Pettis def. Alex Morono by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Pannie Kianzad def. Sijara Eubanks by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Deron Winn def. Antonio Arroyo by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Taila Santos def. Gillian Robertson by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-28)

Tafon Nchukwi def. Jamie Pickett by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)

Jimmy Flick def. Cody Durden by Submission (triangle choke), 3:19 of Round 1

Christos Giagos def. Carlton Minus by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-28)