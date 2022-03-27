UFC Columbus reportedly sets record for highest-grossing Fight Night in the U.S.

On March 26, UFC Columbus went down at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. This was the UFC's first full-fledged Fight Night event in the United States in over two years and was apparently the highest-grossing American Fight Night event in promotional history.

According to MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, the event recorded a sold-out attendance of 18,630 and a massive $1,921,988.24 gate.

Highest Grossing U.S. UFC Fight Night in History, per UFC officials

Fight Night events were previously being held at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas after the COVID-19 pandemic brought about government-imposed lockdowns in 2020. Last week, the UFC had their first event in England in over three years. The promotion will be hoping to visit more countries and American cities later this year.

Curtis Blaydes made a statement in the main event of UFC Columbus

UFC Columbus was headlined by a heavyweight duel between top contenders Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus. Blaydes, who is known for being one of the best wrestlers in the division, showed a different side to his game by picking up a spectacular second-round knockout win over Daukaus.

Blaydes called out former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane following the win over Daukaus. With reigning champion Francis Ngannou currently sidelined following knee surgery, 'Razor' wants to fight Gane for the interim title. During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, he said:

"I think I deserve an interim title shot against Gane next. I want the title shot, we can do it anytime this summer, June, July, August, I'm down."

Former champion Stipe Miocic was also present at the Nationwide Arena to watch the event. In his post-fight interview, Blaydes said he has a lot of respect for Miocic and wants to become a great champion like him.

Watch Curtis Blaydes' post-fight interview at UFC Columbus below:

Blaydes has won six out of his last seven fights inside the octagon, establishing himself as a legitimate contender in the division. It'll be interesting to see who he fights next.

