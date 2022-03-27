×
Create
Notifications

UFC Columbus reportedly sets record for highest-grossing Fight Night in the U.S.

UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus
UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus
Anurag Mitra
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 27, 2022 12:33 PM IST
News

On March 26, UFC Columbus went down at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. This was the UFC's first full-fledged Fight Night event in the United States in over two years and was apparently the highest-grossing American Fight Night event in promotional history.

According to MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, the event recorded a sold-out attendance of 18,630 and a massive $1,921,988.24 gate.

Gate : $1,921,988.24 Attendance: 18,630 (Sold Out) Highest Grossing U.S. UFC Fight Night in History, per UFC officials#UFCColumbus

Fight Night events were previously being held at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas after the COVID-19 pandemic brought about government-imposed lockdowns in 2020. Last week, the UFC had their first event in England in over three years. The promotion will be hoping to visit more countries and American cities later this year.

Curtis Blaydes made a statement in the main event of UFC Columbus

UFC Columbus was headlined by a heavyweight duel between top contenders Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus. Blaydes, who is known for being one of the best wrestlers in the division, showed a different side to his game by picking up a spectacular second-round knockout win over Daukaus.

Curtis Blaydes knockout!!! Wow#UFCColumbus https://t.co/C2ViDPBz7U

Blaydes called out former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane following the win over Daukaus. With reigning champion Francis Ngannou currently sidelined following knee surgery, 'Razor' wants to fight Gane for the interim title. During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, he said:

"I think I deserve an interim title shot against Gane next. I want the title shot, we can do it anytime this summer, June, July, August, I'm down."

Former champion Stipe Miocic was also present at the Nationwide Arena to watch the event. In his post-fight interview, Blaydes said he has a lot of respect for Miocic and wants to become a great champion like him.

Watch Curtis Blaydes' post-fight interview at UFC Columbus below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Blaydes has won six out of his last seven fights inside the octagon, establishing himself as a legitimate contender in the division. It'll be interesting to see who he fights next.

Edited by C. Naik
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी