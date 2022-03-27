Who won the fight between Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus (26th March 2022)?

Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus recently featured in a heavyweight clash in the main event of UFC Columbus. Blaydes managed to walk away from the fight with a TKO win.

'Razor' required a little over the first round to overcome the challenge presented by Daukaus inside the octagon. The action was called to a stop after 17 seconds in the second round.

With his latest win against Daukaus, Blaydes improved his overall MMA record to 16-3, with a UFC record of 11-3. The win marked his second consecutive victory following his round two loss at the hands of Derrick Lewis at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis.

ESPN Australia & NZ @ESPNAusNZ



Curtis "Razor" Blaydes with a huge KO of Chris Daukaus "𝙄 𝙖𝙞𝙣'𝙩 𝙜𝙤𝙣𝙣𝙖 𝙏𝘼𝙆𝙀 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣, 𝙄'𝙢 𝙜𝙤𝙣𝙣𝙖 𝙋𝙐𝙏 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣."Curtis "Razor" Blaydes with a huge KO of Chris Daukaus #UFCColumbus "𝙄 𝙖𝙞𝙣'𝙩 𝙜𝙤𝙣𝙣𝙖 𝙏𝘼𝙆𝙀 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣, 𝙄'𝙢 𝙜𝙤𝙣𝙣𝙖 𝙋𝙐𝙏 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣."Curtis "Razor" Blaydes with a huge KO of Chris Daukaus #UFCColumbus https://t.co/bZ1zjK5uOI

Known for his wrestling, Blaydes refused to break out his best weapon and decided to put on a striking heavy attack on Daukaus.

According to 'Razor', the threat of a takedown made him all the more dangerous on the feet, and he capitalized on the same to waltz to victory. Daukaus' loss at the hands of Blaydes marked his second setback in as many fights. He currently boasts a record of 12-5, with a UFC record of 4-2.

In the aftermath of his win, the Elevation Fight Team product went on to call for an interim title shot against Ciryl Gane during his post-fight octagon interview with Daniel Cormier.

Watch Curtis Blaydes' post-fight interview below:

UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus - Main card results

Curtis Blaydes def. Chris Daukaus via TKO (punches) (0:17 of Round 2)

Alexa Grasso def. Joanne Wood via submission (rear-naked choke) (3:57 of Round 1)

Bryan Barberena def. Matt Brown via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Kai Kara-France def. Askar Askarov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Neil Magny def. Max Griffin via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Marc Diakiese def. Viacheslav Borshchev via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus - Preliminary card results

Sara McMann def. Karol Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Chris Gutierrez def. Batgerel Danaa via TKO (spinning backfist) (2:34 of Round 2)

Aliaskhab Khizriev def. Denis Tiuliulin via submission (rear-naked choke) (1:58 of Round 2)

Manon Fiorot def. Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Matheus Nicolau def. David Dvorak via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Luis Saldana def. Bruno Souza via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Edited by Avinash Tewari