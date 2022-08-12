UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz crackstream, Reddit stream, and buffstream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz (also known as UFC San Diego) will be the next Fight Night effort from the world's biggest MMA promotion and it has several exciting matchups to look forward to. The event is set to go down this Saturday, August 13, at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

In the main event of UFC San Diego, No.5-ranked bantamweight contender Marlon Vera will square off against No.8-ranked Dominick Cruz. 'Chito' will enter the bout on the back of a three-fight win streak, most recently defeating Rob Font via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Cruz outpointed Pedro Munhoz last time out in December. 'The Dominator' will be aiming for his third consecutive victory at UFC Fight Night this Saturday.

Taking the co-main event honors at UFC San Diego this Saturday is a featherweight clash between Nate Landwehr and David Onama. Expect this to be a brawl with both fighters aiming for a finish.

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz - Television and live streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India.

United States

The UFC Bundle is an excellent option for non-subscribers to get access to ESPN Plus at a pocket-friendly rate. It comes with a one-year subscription to the platform, along with access to UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz at $99.98.

The Disney Plus Bundle is another alternative. It costs $83.98 in total, including the event, and $13.99 per month for access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus, and ad-inclusive Hulu.

The preliminary card for the UFC Fight Night event will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN News, written as ESPNews, which is currently accessible via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. All of these platforms have their own subscriptions.

The early prelims can be viewed on UFC Fight Pass as well, which is available at a cost of $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year. This will give you access to live UFC prelims and the full library of previous UFC and affiliate promotional fights.

Canada

You can stream UFC Fight Night events in Canada via TSN. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Otherwise, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month.

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

Fight Night's prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25, which can be canceled at any time. BT Broadband ownership is not required to purchase the passes.

However, those who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV package can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Furthermore, Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

Australia

In Australia, UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz main card and prelims will be available for live streaming on UFC Fight Pass. UFC pay-per-view events are also available in Australia through Mainevent, Kayo for AU$54.95.

India

In India, the main card will be available for streaming live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

