"Call me biased... Call me a f***ing genius" - Michael Bisping believes there is a clear favorite in Miesha Tate vs. Ketlen Vieira

This weekend's main event sees UFC women's bantamweights Miesha Tate and Ketlen Vieira go head to head in an intriguing clash of styles. Tate is coming off a victorious return to the UFC after an extended hiatus, whilst Vieira is hoping to bounce back from a loss to Yana Kunitskaya that occurred earlier this year.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has revealed that while many have this as an incredibly close fight on paper, he believes there is a massive favorite. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping said:

"Now, Yana Kunitskaya was the last person to beat Ketlen Vieira, okay. What is the relevance of me saying that? Well Yana Kunitskaya is a Russian kickboxer. Yana Kunitskaya can grapple a little bit. But Miesha Tate can grapple way better than Yana Kunitskaya... If Yana Kunitskaya can hold down Ketlen Vieira and win a decision like that, then I'm pretty sure that Miesha Tate can. It's as simple as that. Call me biased... Call me a f***ing genius 'cause that's what your gonna see."

Bisping's prediction that Miesha Tate will dominate simply because Yana Kunitskaya was able to have success in the grappling realms may fall into the classic 'MMA Math' line of analysis. However, it cannot be denied that Tate's ground game ranks amongst the best in the 135lb women's division.

Michael Bisping on whether Miesha Tate deserves a title shot if she defeats Ketlen Vieira

In the buildup to the fight, Miesha Tate has stated that she believes a statement win over Vieira will be enough to secure her a title shot against Amanda Nunes.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping did not seem to share this sentiment with Tate, stating that:

"Miesha feels that if she can be victorious in this fight then she gets to fight Amanda Nunes next. Because Amanda Nunes was the one to beat Miesha and take the belt... So she feels with her resume, with her credentials, with the star power that she has, going on a two-fight win streak may get her that title fight. I don't know if I agree about that... Five years away from the sport, you come back, you beat Marion Reneau."

