UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill - Prelim card results and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill started off with a bantamweight bout between Mario Bautista and Jay Perrin. Sporting an unblemished record, Christian Rodriguez also made his UFC debut against Jonathan Pearce on the prelims card.
Jesse Strader returned to the octagon after almost a year to welcome UFC debutant Chad Anheliger. Diana Belbita faced Gloria de Paula in a women's strawweight showdown.
Both Chas Kelly and Mark Striegl made their return to the octagon after a long gap in the prelims card at UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill. Jessica-Rose Clark took on Stephanie Egger in a women's bantamweight bout. The prelims action was closed off by a featherweight outing between Gabriel Benitez and David Onama.
UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill prelims results
David Onama def. Gabriel Benitez via KO (punches) at 4:24 of Round 1
Stephanie Egger def. Jessica-Rose Clark via submission (armbar) at 3:44 of Round 1
Chas Skelly def. Mark Striegl via TKO (knee and punches) at 2:01 of Round 2
Gloria de Paula def. Diana Belbita via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Chad Anheliger def. Jesse Strader via TKO (punches) at 3:33 of Round 3
Jonathan Pearce def. Christian Rodriguez via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Mario Bautista def. Jay Perrin via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill prelims highlights
David Onama tasted his first UFC victory with a highlight-reel TKO win over Gabriel Benitez in the opening round.
Stephanie Eggar scored an impressive armbar submission win over Jessica-Rose Clark in the opening round of their women's bantamweight showdown.
Chas Skelly scored a second-round TKO win over Mark Striegl in the prelims card.
Gloria de Paula bounced back from a two-fight skid with a unanimous decision win over Diana Belbita.
Chad Anheliger scored a third-round TKO win over Jesse Strader in his promotional debut.
Jonathan Pearce spoiled Christian Rodriguez's UFC debut, scoring a closely contested unanimous decision victory.
After suffering a TKO loss against Trevin Jones at UFC 259 last year, Mario Bautista bounced back with a dominant decision win over Jay Perrin.