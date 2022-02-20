UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill - Prelim card results and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill started off with a bantamweight bout between Mario Bautista and Jay Perrin. Sporting an unblemished record, Christian Rodriguez also made his UFC debut against Jonathan Pearce on the prelims card.

Jesse Strader returned to the octagon after almost a year to welcome UFC debutant Chad Anheliger. Diana Belbita faced Gloria de Paula in a women's strawweight showdown.

Both Chas Kelly and Mark Striegl made their return to the octagon after a long gap in the prelims card at UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill. Jessica-Rose Clark took on Stephanie Egger in a women's bantamweight bout. The prelims action was closed off by a featherweight outing between Gabriel Benitez and David Onama.

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill prelims results

David Onama def. Gabriel Benitez via KO (punches) at 4:24 of Round 1

Stephanie Egger def. Jessica-Rose Clark via submission (armbar) at 3:44 of Round 1

Chas Skelly def. Mark Striegl via TKO (knee and punches) at 2:01 of Round 2

Gloria de Paula def. Diana Belbita via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Chad Anheliger def. Jesse Strader via TKO (punches) at 3:33 of Round 3

Jonathan Pearce def. Christian Rodriguez via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Mario Bautista def. Jay Perrin via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill prelims highlights

David Onama tasted his first UFC victory with a highlight-reel TKO win over Gabriel Benitez in the opening round.

Stephanie Eggar scored an impressive armbar submission win over Jessica-Rose Clark in the opening round of their women's bantamweight showdown.

Chas Skelly scored a second-round TKO win over Mark Striegl in the prelims card.

Gloria de Paula bounced back from a two-fight skid with a unanimous decision win over Diana Belbita.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas48 Que bella técnica de golpe está exhibiendo estas chicas 🤜 Que bella técnica de golpe está exhibiendo estas chicas 🤜💥 #UFCVegas48 https://t.co/1vn2HNXar3

Chad Anheliger scored a third-round TKO win over Jesse Strader in his promotional debut.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol 🤛 #UFCVegas48 Cerrada pelea hasta ahora, guerra en pie y piso Cerrada pelea hasta ahora, guerra en pie y piso 💥🤛 #UFCVegas48 https://t.co/ZgVvVP7q1V

Jonathan Pearce spoiled Christian Rodriguez's UFC debut, scoring a closely contested unanimous decision victory.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas48 Sólidos golpes de Rodríguez abriendo round 3, veremos el resto Sólidos golpes de Rodríguez abriendo round 3, veremos el resto 🔥 #UFCVegas48 https://t.co/FiLvJY53wj

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas48 Con una estrategia efectiva, @JSPMMA le quita el invicto a Christian Rodriguez por decisión unánime Con una estrategia efectiva, @JSPMMA le quita el invicto a Christian Rodriguez por decisión unánime 👏 #UFCVegas48 https://t.co/jcZ2CiuLRA

After suffering a TKO loss against Trevin Jones at UFC 259 last year, Mario Bautista bounced back with a dominant decision win over Jay Perrin.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas48



Vamos a la ronda de cierre, llegan a la decisión? Bautista comienza a tomar mayor control del combate en roundVamos a la ronda de cierre, llegan a la decisión? Bautista comienza a tomar mayor control del combate en round 2️⃣ #UFCVegas48 Vamos a la ronda de cierre, llegan a la decisión? 👀 https://t.co/lw3NSDCz9L

UFC Español @UFCEspanol @Bautista_MMA derrota a Jason Perrin por decisión unánime #UFCVegas48 Imponiendo su veteranía en el octágono@Bautista_MMA derrota a Jason Perrin por decisión unánime Imponiendo su veteranía en el octágono 👏 @Bautista_MMA derrota a Jason Perrin por decisión unánime 💥💥💥 #UFCVegas48 https://t.co/o9ZoCtCurn

