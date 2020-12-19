UFC Fight Night weigh-ins: Thompson vs Neal detailed weigh-in result

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal - also known as UFC Fight Night 183, UFC on ESPN+ 44 and UFC Vegas 17 - is set to take place on December 19 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The previous main event, Khamzat Chimaev vs. Leon Edwards, was cancelled as Edwards tested positive for COVID-19. The fight between Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal was promoted to the headliner, while Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera became the co-main event.

The Aiemann Zahabi vs. Drako Rodriguez Bantamweight fight was also scheduled for the event, but it joined the long list of bouts that were cancelled ahead of the Fight Night. Once again, COVID-19 was responsible.

Zahabi tested positive the night before and the fight had to be scratched, with no replacement arranged on such short notice.

Aiemann Zahabi tested positive for COVID-19 the night before the fight.

Among other previously cancelled bouts are Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady, and reportedly, Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann and Matt Schnell vs. Tyson Nam.

Deron Winn was initially scheduled to fight Antonio Braga Neto, but the latter was removed for undisclosed reasons and replaced by Antonio Arroyo, rescheduling the bout at 195 pounds catchweight.

Karl Roberson vs. Dalcha Lungiambula was scheduled for Middleweight. Dalcha Lungiambula weighed in successfully at 185.5 lbs. But Karl Roberson tested positive for COVID-19. The bout is now cancelled.

The event will kickoff with the preliminary card on ESPN+ at 4 PM ET, followed by the main card at 7 PM ET on December 19. This is the final UFC event of the year. It will be held behind closed doors and in an empty arena without fans, just like the many events and pay-per-views before this.

The fighters hit the scale today, Friday December 18.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal weigh-in results - Main Event

Stephen Thompson (170 lbs.) vs. Geoff Neal (171 lbs.) - UFC Men's Welterweight

'Wonderboy' Stephen Thompson will face Geoff Neal in a Welterweight bout headlining the night's packed card. 'Wonderboy' is coming off a win against Vicente Luque after two losses, while Geoff Neal is on a 7-fight winning streak.

Neal has a history of missing weight, while Thompson has a history of not liking opponents who miss weight, as the fans witnessed in the Darren Till fight.

Thankfully, both of them made weight tonight, making the main event official.

Wonderboy is 170lbs and the main event is official.



⚖️ @WonderboyMMA is 170lbs and our #UFCVegas17 main event is OFFICIAL. pic.twitter.com/nMumluhMyX — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal weigh-in results - Main Card

José Aldo (136 lbs.) vs. Marlon Vera (135 lbs.) - Men's Bantamweight

Michel Pereira (170 lbs.) vs. Khaos Williams (169.5 lbs.) - Men's Welterweight

Marlon Moraes (135.5 lbs.) vs. Rob Font (136 lbs.) - Men's Bantamweight

Gillian Robertson (125 lbs.) vs. Taila Santos (126 lbs.) - Women's Flyweight

Marcin Tybura (255 lbs.) vs. Greg Hardy (266 lbs.) - Men's Heavyweight

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal weigh-in results - Preliminary Card

Anthony Pettis (170 lbs.) vs. Alex Morono (170.5 lbs.) - Men's Welterweight

Sijara Eubanks (136 lbs.) vs. Pannie Kianzad (135.5 lbs.) - Women's Bantamweight

Deron Winn (194.5 lbs.) vs. Antônio Arroyo (194 lbs.) - Catchweight (195 lbs.)

Tafon Nchukwi (186 lbs.) vs. Jamie Pickett (184.5 lbs.) - Men's Middleweight

Jimmy Flick (125 lbs.) vs. Cody Durden (126 lbs.) - Men's Flyweight

Christos Giagos (159.5 lbs.) vs. Carlton Minus (159 lbs.) - Catchweight (160 lbs.)

Which fighters missed weight?

No fighter missed weight.