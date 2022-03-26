UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus - What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (March 26, 2022)?

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus will be the next Fight Night effort from the world's premier MMA promotion and there are some intriguing matchups lined up for fight fans. The event is set to take place this weekend on March 26, 2022 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, United States.

At the top of the card, No. 4-ranked contender Curtis Blaydes will go toe-to-toe against No. 9-ranked Chris Daukaus in a battle of heavyweights. The winner of the bout will most likely earn a number one contender fight.

Taking the co-main event spot will be a women’s flyweight showdown between No.9-ranked Alexa Grasso and No.7-ranked Joanne Wood.

The main card will feature another exciting matchup between undefeated Dagestani sensation Askar Askarov and Kai Kara-France in a flyweight bout.

In the main card opener, Marc Diakiese will look to bounce back from his recent loss where he was submitted in the opening round of his bout. However, he has a tough task ahead of him as he takes on Viacheslav Borschev (6-1), who earned his UFC contract with an impressive second-round finish of Chris Duncan on The Dana White's Contender Series.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus - Timings

The following are the UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus timings for the United States, the United Kingdom, and India:

United States

The prelims will kick off at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT on Saturday, March 26, and the main card will commence at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the prelims will get underway at 9 PM GMT on Saturday, March 26. The main card will begin at 11 PM GMT on Sunday, March 26.

India

Indian viewers will have to watch it on Sunday, March 27. The prelims will start at 2:30 AM IST, while the main card will get underway at 4:30 AM IST.

Watch the Blaydes vs. Daukaus fight preview below:

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus - Full card

Here are all the fighters competing on the upcoming fight card this weekend:

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus

Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso

Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France

Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena

Ilir Latifi vs. Alexey Oleynik

Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borschev

Preliminary Card

Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin

Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa

Chris Gutierrez vs. Danaa Batgerel

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot

Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvorak

Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza

Edited by David Andrew