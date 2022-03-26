UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus - What channel is the UFC fight tonight (March 26, 2022)?

The UFC is heading to Ohio for its upcoming UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus event. The action will go down this Saturday, March 26 and the fight fans are in for a treat.

Headlining the card will be an explosive heavyweight showdown between Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus. 'Razor' is currently ranked No. 6 in the heavyweight division, with his opponent five spots below at No. 9. The fight will present a huge opportunity for both fighters to prove themselves and enter the title conversation.

The co-headliner will see No.9-ranked Alexa Grasso take on No. 7-ranked Joanne Wood in a women's flyweight bout. Wood will hope to get back into the win column after suffering a first-round submission loss against Taila Santos in her last outing.

Grasso, on the other hand, will look to stretch her winning streak at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus - Television and Live Streaming

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus live on television and online platforms in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The prelims and main card will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription and access to UFC events.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for the UFC Fight Night event will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be canceled at any time.

India

The main card will be broadcast live on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). The main card will be simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

