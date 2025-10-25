UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC 321 card on Saturday, October 25, 2025?

Yes, there is a UFC card on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. The UFC returns to the Middle East for UFC 321, which features two title fights.

In the main event, undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall will attempt the first defence of his title against former interim champion Ciryl Gane. Aspinall, known for his explosive finishing power and shortest average fight time in UFC history, aims to cement his dominance as the best heavyweight MMA fighter in the world today.

Gane, a technically skilled striker and two-time former title challenger, seeks to finally capture the undisputed gold in a high-stakes clash of styles. The fight will determine the immediate future of the heavyweight division.

In the co-main event, No.1-ranked women's strawweight contender Virna Jandiroba will take on No.5-ranked Mackenzie Dern for the vacant divisional title.

Dern won their first meeting by unanimous decision back in 2020. Since then, Jandiroba has evolved her game and built a five-fight win streak, while Dern remains one of the division's most dangerous submission specialists. The fight pits two elite grapplers against each other for the ultimate prize - the UFC title.

Outside of the main and co-main event, the UFC 321 main card features three key matchups. In the heavyweight division, Alexander Volkov takes on the grappling threat of Jailton Almeida.

Bantamweights clash as the highly-touted Umar Nurmagomedov attempts to rebound from his first professional loss, taking on skilled veteran Mario Bautista.

A light heavyweight contest in the main card opening slot sees the return of Aleksandar Rakić against the undefeated power puncher Azamat Murzakanov.

UFC 321: Date, venue, start time and streaming details

UFC 321 is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 25. The event takes place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Due to the international location, the broadcast begins at an earlier time for American viewers. The Preliminary Card starts at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT, and the Main Card starts at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT.

Fans can expect the main event walkouts to begin around 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT, though this time is an estimate and may change depending on the length of the preceding fights.

For viewers in the United States, the exclusive streaming home for UFC 321 is ESPN+ Pay-Per-View. Subscribers to ESPN+ can purchase the event to watch the main card, while the preliminary card is typically available to all ESPN+ subscribers.

In the United Kingdom, the event will be broadcast exclusively live on TNT Sports Box Office for a one-off fee, and viewers do not need a standard TNT Sports subscription to purchase the PPV.

