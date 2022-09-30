UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on October 1, 2022?

The UFC is headed back to its Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada, for UFC Fight Tonight: Dern vs. Yan, also known as UFC Vegas 61. The action will go down this Saturday, October 1, with a series of intriguing matchups lined up for MMA fans.

Headlining the UFC Fight Tonight card is a women's bantamweight showdown between No.5-ranked contender Mackenzie Dern and No.6-ranked Xiaonan Yan.

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Tonight, Randy Brown will go head-to-head against Francisco Trinaldo in a welterweight clash. Both men are known for pushing the pace and never backing down from a banger. So, expect this fight to be a thrilling battle.

Also on the card, Sodiq Yusuff will take on Don Shainis in an exciting featherweight matchup. The main card will also play host to a bantamweight clash between Raoni Barcelos and Trevin Jones.

UFC Fight Tonight: Mackenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan look to continue their ascent in the strawweight division

Mackenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan will meet in the main event of UFC Vegas 61 this Saturday in a pivotal matchup.

Dern will enter the bout hoping to pick up her second straight win. In her last UFC appearance, the 29-year-old scored a split-decision win over Tecia Torres in April this year to bounce back from her loss to Marina Rodriguez in October 2021.

Dern was riding a four-fight win streak before that loss, with three first-round submission finishes. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist will hope to elevate herself into another high-profile matchup with a strong showing on Saturday.

However, Xiaonan Yan will be a tough challenge for Dern to overcome. Unlike Dern, the Chinese fighter has several KO/TKO victories to her name and packs immense power in her fists. Yan will also be highly determined to rebound from back-to-back losses for the first time in her career. Prior to her latest pair of defeats, 'Fury' was unbeaten in 13 straight bouts.

The upcoming UFC Vegas 61 headliner presents a huge opportunity for both women. With a win on Saturday, the victor could potentially set themselves up for a fight with a highly ranked contender and open up a route to a title shot.

