UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, May 4, 2024?

The UFC is headed to the Farmasi Arena, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, May 4, 2024 (U.S. time), for its upcoming event, UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg.

The pay-per-view card will feature an exciting title fight atop the bill and a series of other intriguing matchups including top talents and rising prospects.

The event will be headlined by a flyweight title clash between reigning champ Alexandre Pantoja and the No.10-ranked contender Steve Erceg.

Pantoja captured the 125-pound title by edging out a split-decision victory over Brandon Moreno last July and followed that up by outpointing Brandon Royval in December. 'The Cannibal' now looks to make a second successful defense of his title and rack up a sixth straight win in the process.

Steve Erceg, meanwhile, will feature in his fourth UFC fight this Saturday aiming for a 12th straight victory. The Aussie will make a quick turnaround for this championship opportunity after dispatching Matt Schnell last time out in March.

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg card?

Former UFC featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo will come out of retirement to square off against the No.12-ranked bantamweight contender Jonathan Martinez in the night's co-main event.

Aldo announced his retirement from MMA following the birth of his son in September 2022. In his last octagon appearance at UFC 278, the Brazilian dropped a unanimous decision to Merab Dvalishvili, which snapped his three-fight winning streak.

Jonathan Martinez, meanwhile, will look to pick up his career's biggest win and continue his ascent up the divisional ladder. 'Dragon' is on a six-fight win streak, having finished two of his last three victories via TKO. The Texan most recently stopped Adrian Yanez in October.

Former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith will also feature on the card as he squares off against Vitor Petrino.

Also on the UFC Fight Night card, Michel Pereira will take on Ihor Potieria in a middleweight showdown.

In another thrilling bout, Paul Craig will go head-to-head with Caio Borralho to kick off the main card.