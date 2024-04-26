UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, April 27, 2024?

The UFC is headed back to its Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada, on April 27, 2024, for UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez (also known as UFC Vegas 91 and UFC on ESPN 55).

In the main event of UFC Vegas 91, No.5-ranked flyweight contender Matheus Nicolau will go up against Alex Perez, who is positioned three spots below the Brazilian at No.8.

Matheus Nicolau is coming off a vicious first-round knockout loss to Brandon Royval last time out in April 2023. The defeat snapped his six-fight win streak. Nicolau will be determined to get back into the win column when he faces a struggling opponent on Saturday's card.

Alex Perez, on the other hand, has dropped three consecutive fights, including back-to-back first-round submission defeats to Deiveson Figueiredo and Alexandre Pantoja, followed by a unanimous decision loss to undefeated standout Muhammad Mokaev last month.

The Californian will hope to get the winning engine running as he makes a quick turnaround for this matchup on Saturday.

Watch UFC Fight Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez fight promo below:

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez card?

Ryan Spann will also feature on the UFC Vegas 91 card as he battles light heavyweight prospect Bogdan Guskov in the co-main event.

After registering back-to-back first-round finishes in 2022, Ryan Spann finds himself on a two-fight skid. The Texan most recently dropped a split decision to Anthony Smith in August.

Bogdan Guskov, on the other hand, came up short in his UFC debut last September against Volkan Oezdemir. But, he rebounded impressively with a knockout of Zac Pauga in February.

The card will also feature a heavyweight showdown between Austen Lane and Jhonata Diniz, followed by a women's flyweight clash between Ariane Lipski and Karine Silva.

The main card opener of UFC Fight Night will see Tim Means square off against Uros Medic in a battle of welterweights.