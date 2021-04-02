UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, April 3, 2021?

More often than not, the weekend comes with the anticipation of an amazing night of fights for UFC fans. It would not be an overstatement to say that the outcome of those fights determines the quality of weekends for fight fans, So, is there a fight card taking place this Saturday? No, there's not.

After capping off a series of eight straight fight cards with an explosive UFC 260 pay-per-view event on March 27, the UFC has taken a break this weekend.

The UFC will return on April 11th with UFC on ABC 2. The card was originally scheduled to be headlined by a potential middleweight title eliminator bout between 'The Italian Dream' Marvin Vettori and Liverpool's own Darren Till.

Following Darren Till's withdrawal from the fight card due to a clavicle injury, Kevin Holland said he would step in to fight Vettori on a 10-day notice. However, the UFC is yet to officially announce the bout.

The card will be the second-ever UFC event to be broadcasted on the ABC network, after UFC on ABC 1: Holloway vs Kattar.

Update April 1st, 2021 pic.twitter.com/IAkryJWTZx — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) April 1, 2021

The UFC is gearing up for bigger things after taking a break this weekend

The UFC is the biggest MMA promotion in the world because of its ability to persevere during difficult times. After becoming the first major sport to come back amid the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, the UFC started 2021 with a trio of events including a Conor McGregor pay-per-view card with limited audience attendance.

The next UFC pay-per-view event, UFC 261:Usman vs Masvidal 2, will take place at a sold-out Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Advertisement

The event will take place on April 24th - with 15000 fans in attendance. It will be the first UFC event with full attendance since UFC 248: Adesanya vs Romero in March of 2020.

Following UFC 261, the next blockbuster PPV will be a stacked UFC 262 card, which will be headlined by a fight between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title.

A middleweight clash between Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum will on April 17th and a May 2nd showdown between light-heavyweight contenders Jiri Prochazka and Dominick Reyes are two other exciting fights fans can expect in the coming weeks.