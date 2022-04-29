UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, April 30, 2022?

The UFC is headed back to the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada for the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera event. The event will take place this Saturday, April 23 and will be headlined by a bantamweight showdown between No.5-ranked contender Rob Font and No.8-ranked Marlon Vera.

The co-headliner will see former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski return to action hoping to register his fourth consecutive victory in the promotion. The 43-year-old will take on Jake Collier, who has struggled to find consistency since joining the UFC ranks in 2014.

In another exciting bout, Gerald Meerschaert will return to action looking to stretch his winning streak to four when he faces Krzysztof Jotko. The pair will meet in the main card opener of Fight Night this weekend.

The Fight Night preliminary card will start at 4:30 PM ET/ 1:30 PM PT, while the main card will get underway at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT.

UFC Fight Night: Rob Font and Marlon Vera to collide for a chance to rise up the bantamweight rankings

Rob Font and Marlon Vera will meet in the main event of the upcoming Fight Night event, seeking to make their mark in the stacked division.

'Chito' had the opportunity to break into the top five before but he dropped a unanimous decision to Jose Aldo in December 2020. However, he bounced back with a close unanimous decision win against Davey Grant last June and dispatched Frankie Edgar with a knockout in November.

While Vera is currently ranked three places below Font at No. 8, he is carrying the momentum of a two-fight win streak into UFC Fight Night this Saturday. The 29-year-old will now be looking to leapfrog his rival and move into the division's upper echelons.

Meanwhile, Font is fresh off a unanimous decision loss to Jose Aldo in December. While that snapped a four-fight win streak for the American, he now has the opportunity to rebound from the defeat and retain his place in the division's top five.

Both fighters have a tough test ahead of them as they get ready to clash in the main event of Fight Night this weekend. A statement-making victory in this bout will likely put one of these bantamweights just one win away from getting a crack at the 135-pound gold.

Catch the promo for Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera below:

