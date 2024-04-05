UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, April 6, 2024?

The UFC is headed back to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 6 2024, for UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Curtis 2 (also known as UFC Vegas 90 and UFC Fight Night 240).

Headlining the UFC Fight Night card will be a battle of middleweights as the No.6-ranked contender Brendan Allen takes on Chris Curtis, who is positioned eight spots below the Wisconsin native at No.14.

The pair will clash in a rematch of their original fight in December 2021 when Curtis stopped Allen via second-round TKO.

Brendan Allen has gone on to win six in a row since that defeat, including five rear-naked choke submission finishes. In his latest outing in November, 'All In' dispatched a game Paul Craig in the third round. Allen will hope to keep the momentum going as he headlines his third UFC main event in Las Vegas.

Chris Curtis, meanwhile, has struggled for consistency since his first victory over Allen. 'The Action Man' edged out a split decision win against Marc-Andre Barriault last time out in January and will look to put together a win streak when he faces his former rival on Saturday.

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Curtis 2 card?

UFC featherweight Alexander Hernandez will also feature on the card as he battles Damon Jackson in the co-main event.

Hernandez has gone 1-3 in his last four bouts and is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Bill Algeo in October. The Texan is 6-6 under the promotional banner.

On the other hand, Damon Jackson had a four-fight win streak snapped in a knockout loss to Dan Ige in January 2023. In his subsequent outing in August, 'Action' dropped a unanimous decision to Billy Quarantillo.

This is a pivotal matchup for both men who are in dire need of a victory.

Also on the card, Morgan Charriere will square off against Chepe Mariscal in another featherweight showdown.

The card will also feature a heavyweight clash between Valter Walker and Łukasz Brzeski, followed by a lightweight battle between Christos Giagos and Ignacio Bahamondes.

The main card opener of UFC Fight Night will see Trevor Peek go head-to-head with Charlie Campbell in a lightweight contest.