UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, August 19, 2023?

The MMA juggernaut is headed to the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, United States, for its next pay-per-view card, UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley. The event will take place this Saturday, August 19, with two title fights atop the bill and a series of other exciting matchups featuring top contenders and rising prospects across divisions.

The card will be headlined by a much-anticipated bantamweight title showdown between reigning 135-pound king Aljamain Sterling and the No.2-ranked contender Sean O'Malley.

Sterling will enter this championship bout seeking his fourth consecutive title defense. 'Funk Master' retained his 135-pound crown with a razor-close split decision win over former champion Henry Cejudo last time out in May.

Aljamain Sterling is riding a nine-fight win streak into this bout, which is the longest active streak in UFC bantamweight history.

Sean O'Malley, meanwhile, became the No. 2-ranked contender with a split decision win over former titleholder and previously No.1-ranked contender, Petr Yan. 'Sugar' has gone unbeaten in his past five bouts, including a no-contest against Pedro Munhoz.

Watch UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley fight preview below:

O’Malley was offered to act as a backup for Sterling's clash against a returning Henry Cejudo in May. However, he turned down the opportunity because of his desire to have his first title championship fight with a full training camp.

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley card?

Reigning women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili will also feature on the card as she takes on Amanda Lemos in the co-main event of the fight.

'Magnum' viciously knocked out Joanna Jedrzejczyk in June 2022 and submitted Carla Esparza five months later to recapture the title. The Chinese champion will look to make the first successful defense of her second title reign when she returns to the octagon on Saturday.

Lemos, on the other hand, saw her five-fight win streak come to an end when she was submitted by Jessica Andrade last year. However, 'Amandinha' bounced back with two straight stoppages to earn the title shot. The Brazilian most recently dispatched Marina Rodriguez via TKO in November.

In another intriguing matchup, undefeated prospect Ian Machado Garry will hope to extend his undefeated streak to 13-0 when he faces Neil Magny in a welterweight matchup.

Also on the main card, Da'Mon Blackshear is set to make a historically quick turnaround as he steps in to take on Mario Bautista on short notice in a bantamweight contest.

The potential main card opener of the pay-per-view card will see the No.6-ranked Marlon Vera square off against the No.10-seeded Pedro Munhoz in another bantamweight clash.

Watch the top finishes from some of the fighters competing on the UFC 292 card below: