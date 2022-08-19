UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, August 20, 2022?

The UFC is headed to the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, for UFC Fight Tonight: UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2. The action is set to go down this Saturday, August 20, and MMA fans are in for a treat.

Headlining the UFC 278 card will be a highly anticipated welterweight title showdown between reigning champion Kamaru Usman and No.2-ranked contender Leon Edwards.

Watch the UFC Fight Tonight: Usman vs. Edwards 2 fight preview below:

In the co-main event, Luke Rockhold will make his octagon return after more than three years of inactivity. The former middleweight champion will take on No.6-ranked contender Paulo Costa. Both men will enter the bout on the back of two straight losses and will be determined to get back in the win column.

In another exciting matchup, former bantamweight champion Jose Aldo will go up against surging contender Merab Dvalishvili to stake his claim for a title shot.

Also on the card, undefeated heavyweight Alexander Romanov (16-0) will go head-to-head against Marcin Tybura in an octagon shaking clash.

The potential main card opener of UFC Fight Tonight will see Tyson Pedro lock horns with Harry Hunsucker in a light heavyweight showdown.

UFC Fight Tonight: Leon Edwards aims to end Kamaru Usman's reign as welterweight king at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman will enter UFC 278 this Saturday hoping to make a sixth successful title defense and record his16th straight win in the promotion when he faces a streaking Leon Edwards in a rematch.

The pair first dueled in an early prelims bout in late 2015 where 'The Nigerian Nightmare' outpointed 'Rocky' for the win.

Watch Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 1 full fight below:

Neither man has lost since that first meeting. While Usman has ascended to the top of the division, No.2-ranked Edwards has gone unbeaten in his last 10 bouts (1 NC) en route to his first crack at the title.

'Rocky' will hope to carry that momentum into his next fight as he's aware of the massive opportunity that stands right in front of him. It will be a tough challenge for the two welterweights considering the tremendous improvements both men have made since their first meeting.

While Edwards has a good chance of dethroning Usman, the Nigerian-American is a sizable betting favorite in this matchup. It's not hard to see why the odds are stacked in the champion's favor. The 35-year-old has faced a tougher level of opposition than his rival and has beaten almost everyone in convincing fashion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak