UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, February 17, 2024?

The UFC is heading to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, for its next pay-per-view card, UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria. The event will feature a featherweight title showdown and a series of other high-stakes battles involving top contenders and prospects across various divisions.

In the main event, reigning 145-pound king Alexander Volkanovski will put his title on the line as he takes on the No.3-ranked contender Ilia Topuria.

After two unsuccessful attempts to become a two-division UFC champion, Alexander Volkanovski will return to featherweight hoping to make a sixth successful defense of his title.

'The Great' last defended the belt against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 in July before suffering a vicious first-round knockout defeat against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 in October.

Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria is yet to taste defeat in his professional MMA career. 'El Matador' has 12 finishes from 14 victories with his last six wins coming under the UFC banner.

Topuria is fresh off a dominant unanimous decision win over Josh Emmett in their main event clash last June.

Watch UFC Fight Tonight: UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria fight preview below:

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria card?

Former middleweight titleholder Robert Whittaker will also feature on the card as he takes on the No.6-ranked Paulo Costa in the night's co-main event.

'The Reaper' will look to get back on track after suffering a devastating TKO defeat against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290 in July. The former divisional champion is 1-2 in his last three fights and will look to get back into the title conversation with a statement-making performance.

Costa, meanwhile, will enter this bout hoping to build on his unanimous decision win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278.

In another exciting matchup, Geoff Neal will square off against undefeated rising contender Ian Garry in a welterweight battle.

Also on the pay-per-view card, former two-division champion Henry Cejudo will meet Merab Dvalishvili in a battle of top bantamweight contenders.

The UFC 298 main card opener will see Anthony Hernandez take on Roman Kopylov in a clash of middleweights.