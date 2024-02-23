UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, February 24, 2024?

The UFC is headed to Mexico City on February 24, 2024, for UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2.

The UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by a rematch between former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and the No.3-ranked Brandon Royval.

Brandon Moreno dropped flyweight gold to Alexandre Pantoja after landing on the wrong side of a split decision loss at UFC 290. Prior to that loss, 'The Assassin Baby' had successfully defended the title against Kai Kara-France and long-time rival Deiveson Figueiredo. Moreno will enter this fight on home soil looking to earn another shot at the title.

Brandon Royval is also fresh off a loss to current flyweight king Alexandre Pantoja in their recent championship bout last December. Much like his opponent, 'Raw Dawg' will be determined to get back on track with a win this Saturday.

This is a pivotal matchup in the division with the winner potentially getting a future crack at the title.

Watch the UFC Fight Tonight: Moreno vs. Royval 2 fight promo below:

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 card?

In another thrilling rematch, No.2-ranked featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez will take on the No.4-ranked Brian Ortega in the night's co-main event.

Ortega hasn't competed since his first meeting with Rodriguez, as the fight ended prematurely, with Ortega sustaining a shoulder injury, and the TKO win being awarded to Rodriguez.

In another intriguing matchup, young prospect Raul Rosas Jr. will square off against Ricky Turcios in a bantamweight showdown, followed by a 155-pound clash between Daniel Zellhuber and Francisco Prado.

Also on the card, Yazmin Jauregui will meet Sam Hughes in a battle of women's strawweights. The potential main card opener of the night will see Manuel Torres take on Chris Duncan in a lightweight contest.