UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, February 3, 2024?

The UFC is headed back to the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 3, 2024, for UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov (also known as UFC Vegas 85 and UFC Fight Night 235).

Two promising middleweight contenders will headline the card as the No.8-ranked Roman Dolidze takes on Nassourdine Imavov, who is positioned three spots below the Georgian at No.11.

Roman Dolidze picked up four consecutive wins, including three KO/TKO finishes through 2021-2022, but ended up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision against former title challenger Marvin Vettori in March 2023. 'The Caucasian' will look to get back on track when he returns to the octagon on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov's latest outing against Chris Curtis was ruled a no-contest due to an accidental clash of heads in the second round of their bout, which took place in June 2023.

Prior to his clash with Curtis, the Frenchman conceded a unanimous decision loss to Sean Strickland, which ended a three-fight win streak. Imamov will enter the upcoming bout hoping to get back into the win column and potentially break into the top 10 of the 185-pound division.

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov card?

Renato Moicano, who is ranked No.13 in the lightweight division, will also feature on the card as he faces the No.15-ranked Drew Dober in the night's co-main event. Both men are coming off impressive first-round finishes and will look to continue their climb up the 155-pound ladder.

Moicano scored a submission win over Brad Riddell at UFC 291 to rebound from his decision loss to Rafael dos Anjos. The Brazilian is 4-2 in his last six fights, with all four victories coming via submission.

Drew Dober, meanwhile, bounced back from his TKO loss to Matt Frevola with a TKO of Ricky Glenn last October.

The card will also feature an exciting welterweight clash between Randy Brown and Muslim Salikhov, followed by a women's flyweight bout between Viviane Araujo and Natalia Silva.

In another intriguing matchup, Makhmud Muradov will square off against undefeated prospect Aliaskhab Khizriev in a battle of middleweights.

Gilbert Urbina will also take on Charles Radtke in a welterweight showdown.

Watch the top finishes from some of the fighters competing at UFC Vegas 85 below: