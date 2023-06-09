UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, June 10, 2023?

The UFC is headed back to the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada for its next pay-per-view event, UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana. The action will go down this Saturday, June 10, with the women's bantamweight title on the line and a series of other intriguing matchups.

In the main event, women's double-champion Amanda Nunes will defend her 135-pound title against the No.5-ranked contender Irene Aldana.

Amanda Nunes saw her legendary 12-fight win streak snapped when she suffered a submission defeat to Julianna Pena back in late 2021. The loss marked one of the biggest upsets in the promotion's history.

However, 'The Lioness' reclaimed her lost crown with a lop-sided unanimous decision win over 'The Venezuelan Vixen' in a rematch last July. The Brazilian moved to 13-1 in her last 14 bouts with her recent performance.

Irene Aldana, on the other hand, is riding a two-fight win streak into this bout. The Mexican finished Yana Santos via first-round TKO in mid-2021 and followed that up with a third-round knockout of Macy Chiasson last September.

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana card?

The co-main event of the night will feature a thrilling lightweight clash between former 155-pound titleholder and No.1-ranked Charles Oliveira and the 4-seeded Beneil Dariush.

'do Bronx' suffered a second-round submission defeat to Islam Makhachev in their vacant lightweight title bout in October. The Brazilian was on an 11-fight win streak prior to that loss and will be determined to get back to his winning ways.

Beneil Dariush, on the other hand, is riding an eight-fight unbeaten streak into this bout. The Californian is fresh off a unanimous decision win over the highly-touted Mateusz Gamrot on the same card Oliveira lost the title.

This is a marquee matchup in the division with the winner potentially earning the next crack at Makhachev's throne.

Watch UFC Fight Tonight: UFC 289: Oliveira vs Dariush fight preview below:

In another exciting matchup, Dan Ige will square off against Nate Landwehr in a clash of featherweights. Ranked No.13 in the division, '50K' ended a three-fight losing streak with a vicious knockout of Damon Jackson in January and is looking to carry that momentum into his upcoming fight.

Landwehr, meanwhile, is seeking his fourth consecutive win. 'The Train' finished two of his last three wins via submission with his latest triumph coming over Austin Lingo via a rear-naked choke in March.

Also on the card, Mike Malott will take on Adam Fugitt in a battle of welterweights. The potential main card opener of the pay-per-view card will feature a middleweight showdown between Marc-Andre Barriault and Eryk Anders.

Poll : 0 votes