  UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, June 14, 2025?

UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, June 14, 2025?

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jun 14, 2025 23:30 GMT
fight
UFC Atlanta takes place this evening. [Image courtesy: @ufc on X]

MMA fans will be pleased to know that there is a UFC Fight Tonight. Specifically, the UFC Atlanta event, which starts at 7:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 4:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. The preliminary card will be available on ESPN+.

The main card, meanwhile, will be on both ESPN+ and the normal ESPN broadcast.

The fight night is headlined by a welterweight clash between Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley. A win could stand to earn 'New Mansa' a title shot, as it would be his seventh consecutive win.

The pair is scheduled for five five-minute rounds. Elsewhere, former women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas looks to bounce back from a loss to Erin Blanchfield by taking on the streaking Miranda Maverick at women's flyweight. The two women co-headline the card.

Below them, Edmen Shahbazyan faces fellow striker Andre Petroski in a middleweight barnburner. They are preceded by former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, who has been struggling for form and will look to score a win over the tough Raoni Barcelos, who recently stopped Payton Talbott's hype train.

The two men meet in a bantamweight bout. Back in the middleweight division, Mansur Abdul-Malik faces Cody Brundage, while light heavyweight plays host to the struggling Alonzo Menifield, fighting Oumar Sy. All matchups, besides the main event, are scheduled for three, five-minute rounds.

Fortunately for fight fans, these fights only make up the main card, with the preliminary card featuring seven matchups.

What are the fights on the UFC Atlanta preliminary card?

The UFC Atlanta preliminary card is topped by a light heavyweight clash between submission specialist Paul Craig and Rodolfo Bellato. Several divisions below, at welterweight, promotional mainstay Michael Chiesa faces Court McGee. Below even that, at bantamweight, Kris Moutinho returns to the promotion.

The streaking Portuguese fighter takes on Malcolm Wellmaker. Other bouts include Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa, Ricky Simón vs. Cameron Smotherman at bantamweight, Philip Rowe vs. Ange Loosa at welterweight, and lastly, Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Vanessa Demopoulos at women's flyweight.

It is one of the most stacked Fight Night cards the promotion has assembled in 2025, and promises guaranteed excitement.

