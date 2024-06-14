UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, June 15, 2024?

The UFC is headed back to the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 15, 2024, for it's latest card, UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira (also known as UFC Vegas 93).

Headlining the UFC Vegas 93 card will be a clash between flyweight contenders as the No.5-ranked Alex Perez takes on the undefeated Tatsuro Taira, who is ranked at No.13.

Alex Perez ended a three-fight skid with an emphatic second-round knockout of Matheus Nicolau back in April. He will hope to carry that momentum into this fight and put together another win streak to get back into title contention.

Tatsuro Taira will hope to extend his record to a perfect 16-0 when he headlines his first UFC card this weekend. The Japanese sensation is 5-0 under the promotion, with three of those victories coming via finish.

In his latest outing in December, Taira beat Carlos Hernandez via second-round TKO. He will now look to continue his climb up the divisional ladder with another statement-making performance.

Watch UFC Fight Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira fight promo below:

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira card?

Middleweight standout Ikram Aliskerov was originally scheduled to face Antonio Trocoli in Saturday night's co-main event. However, the Dagestani is now stepping in on take on Robert Whittaker after Khamzat Chimaev pulled out from the UFC Saudi Arabia card after being hospitalized.

As a result, UFC Vegas 93 will see Douglas Silva de Andrade square off against Miles Johns in a bantamweight showdown, and the bout will serve as the co-main event.

In another intriguing battle, Timmy Cuamba will take on Lucas Almeida in a clash of featherweights.

Also on the card, Asu Almabayev will take on Jose Johnson in a flyweight contest, followed by a bantamweight battle between Brady Hiestand and Garrett Armfield.

In the UFC Fight Night main card opener, Josh Quinlan will go head-to-head with Adam Fugitt in a welterweight showdown.

