UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, June 3, 2023?

The world's premier MMA promotion is heading back to its Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for its next fight card dubbed, UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi (also known as UFC Vegas 74). The action will go down this Saturday, June 3, with a series of intriguing matchups to look forward to.

Headling the Fight Night card will be a clash of flyweight contenders as the No.3-ranked Kai Kara-France takes on a surging Amir Albazi, who is positioned four spots below the New Zealander at No.7.

Kai Kara-France will enter this bout hoping to bounce back from his failed attempt at winning the interim flyweight title last time out in July when he suffered a third-round TKO against Brandon Moreno. The loss halted his three-fight winning streak.

Amir Albazi, on the other hand, is riding a five-fight win streak into this bout, with his last four wins coming inside the promotional banner. The Iraqi is coming off back-to-back stoppage wins with his latest triumph coming over Alessandro Costa via third-round knockout.

'The Prince' is gearing up to take a considerable step up in competition as he looks to break into the top-5 of the division with a win this Saturday.

Watch UFC Fight Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi fight preview below:

Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi card?

Alex Caceres, will also feature on the card as he takes on Daniel Pineda in a featherweight clash in the co-main event.

Caceres had a five-fight win streak snapped when he dropped a unanimous decision to Sodiq Yusuff back in March last year. However, the Miami native bounced back in impressive fashion, scoring a first-round technical knockout win over Julian Erosa in December. 'Bruce Leeroy' will look to build another win streak as he steps inside the octagon this Saturday.

Daniel Pineda, meanwhile, managed to keep his perfect finishing percentage intact with a second-round submission win over Tucker Lutz in March. While the Texan has 14 losses and three no-contests on his resume, all of his 28 career wins came via stoppage.

In another intriguing matchup, MMA veteran Jim Miller will make his 42nd walk to the octagon as he takes on UFC newcomer Jesse Butler, who is stepping up on less than two days’ notice after Jared Gordon withdrew from the fight. The Louisiana native is riding a five-fight win streak into his promotional debut.

Also on the card, Tim Elliott will meet Victor Altamirano in a flyweight matchup before Karine Silva squares off against Ketlen Souza in a women's flyweight contest.

In the potential main-card opener, Guram Kutateladze will clash against Jamie Mullarkey in a lightweight showdown.

Poll : 0 votes