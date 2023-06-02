UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

The UFC is heading back to the Apex Center in Enterprise, Nevada for its upcoming fight card, UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi (also known as UFC on ESPN 46 and UFC Vegas 74). The event is set to go down this Saturday with a series of exciting matchups lined up for the fans.

In the main event of UFC Fight Night, No.3-ranked flyweight contender Kai Kara-France will square off against the No.7-ranked Amir Albazi.

The co-headliner of the UFC Fight Night will see Alex Caceres go up against Daniel Pineda in a featherweights showdown.

Also on the main card, UFC veteran Jim Miller will make his 42nd octagon appearance as he takes on Jared Gordon in a battle of lightweights.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC Tonight, along with the start time for the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the Fight Night prelims from 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT on Saturday, June 3, and the main card from 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 10:00 PM GMT on Saturday, June 3. The main card will follow at 1:00 AM GMT on Sunday, June 4.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 8:00 AM AEST/ 7:30 AM ACST/ 6:00 AM AWST on Sunday, June 4, followed by the main card at 11:00 AM AEST/ 10:30 AM ACST/ 9:00 AM AWST.

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi - Television, live streaming, and pricing

The following are the details to watch the Fight Night card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save nearly 20% with an annual subscription of $99.99. The UFC bundle comes at $124.98 and includes a yearly ESPN+ subscription and access to one pay-per-view at a discounted rate.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on the BT Sport 1 TV channel and the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a BT Broadband connection. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has the broadcast rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a 14-day free trial, after which a basic plan with one screen is 25 AUD and two screens is 27 AUD. A premium plan is 35 AUD per month. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi fight promo below:

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi - Full Card

The fighters competing in the upcoming UFC Fight Night event are as follows:

Main Card

Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi (flyweight)

Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda (featherweight)

Jim Miller vs. Jared Gordon (lightweight)

Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano (flyweight)

Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza (women's flyweight)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Elizeu dos Santos (welterweight)

Preliminary Card

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Muhammadjon Naimov (lightweight)

John Castaneda vs. Muin Gafurov (bantamweight)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Don'Tale Mayes (heavyweight)

Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Jr. (bantamweight)

Elise Reed vs. Jinh Yu Frey (women's strawweight)

Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda (bantamweight)

Philipe Lins vs. Maxim Grishin (light heavyweight)

