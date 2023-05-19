UFC Charlotte aftermath: Four fighters indefinitely suspended, three were cut from the roster

UFC Charlotte, which took place last weekend, was headlined by a heavyweight clash between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida. The Brazilian certified his contendership with a dominant submission win over Rozenstruik. Almeida is likely to enter the division's top 10 following his win over the No.9 ranked heavyweight.

However, not all fighters at last weekend's event enjoyed the same level of success as Almeida, with three fighters from UFC Charlotte being released from the promotion.

Those three fighters are: Chase Sherman, Jessica-Rose Clark and Ji Yeon Kim.

UFC Roster Watch @UFCRosterWatch Fighter removed: Chase Sherman Fighter removed: Chase Sherman ❌ Fighter removed: Chase Sherman

UFC Roster Watch @UFCRosterWatch Fighter removed: Jessica-Rose Clark Fighter removed: Jessica-Rose Clark ❌ Fighter removed: Jessica-Rose Clark

UFC Roster Watch @UFCRosterWatch Fighter removed: Ji Yeon Kim Fighter removed: Ji Yeon Kim ❌ Fighter removed: Ji Yeon Kim

Alongside those three, Joseph Holmes has also been cut from the promotion after going 1-3 in the middleweight division.

UFC Roster Watch @UFCRosterWatch Fighter removed: Joseph Holmes Fighter removed: Joseph Holmes ❌ Fighter removed: Joseph Holmes

Four fighters were also given an indefinite medical suspension by the North Carolina Boxing and Combat Sports Commission. According to an article written by Nolan King of MMAJunkie, Tim Means, Mandy Bohm, Ji Yeon Kim and Gabe Green have been forced to the sidelines until further notice.

The event was a record-breaking one for the promotion, as the Spectrum Center was sold out with an official attendance of 18,712 making it the largest UFC Fight Night event ever held in the United States.

UFC champion Israel Adesanya weighs in on Francis Ngannou's recent deal with the PFL

Francis Ngannou recently signed what could turn out to be a pivotal contract with emerging MMA promotion the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Ngannou departed the UFC earlier this year in search for better and bigger opportunites, and he may have found that in the PFL.

Ngannou's contract will feature several unique clauses, including a guaranteed purse of $2 million for 'The Predator's' opponents. Another clause will see Francis Ngannou appointed as the chairman of PFL Africa, a project that he hopes will provide much-needed development to the level of MMA in the Mother Continent.

He signed a two-fight contract with the PFL, so the mega-fight with Jon Jones that fans had hoped would take place in 2023 could still happen according to Ngannou's coach.

Israel Adesaya has shared a good friendship with Francis Ngannou for many years, as both men hail from Africa. Alongside Nigerian-born Kamaru Usman, the trio were dubbed 'The Three Kings', as all three of them simultaneously held UFC titles.

'The Last Stylebender' recently weighed in on Ngannou's deal with the PFL, and said this:

"It's good for the game. What I really like is how his opponent is guaranteed $2 million, what he's done with PFL Africa... So this thing about his opponent being guaranteed $2 million, how many fighters are gonna be like, 'I need to get to the PFL, I need to fight Francis.' Because now Francis is the money fight. So that's another twist on it that I like"

Poll : 0 votes