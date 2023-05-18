Francis Ngannou's departure from the UFC, along with Dana White's comments that the promotion would never re-sign him, appeared to have closed the door on Ngannou vs. Jon Jones for good.

However, Ngannou's coach recently pointed out that UFC stakeholders may pressure White into organizing a bout between 'The Predator' and Jones.

'Bones' has openly admitted that very few fighters in the heavyweight division excite him outside of Stipe Miocic, and previously Francis Ngannou. Eric Nicksick, the headcoach of 'The Predator', believes that the UFC may be forced into re-signing Ngannou if there are no matchups for Jon Jones at heavyweight.

Nicksick was recently interviewed by Submission Radio, where he was asked about the possibility of Ngannou vs. Jones in the future. He said this:

"Let's say Jon goes out there and wins his next fight, he beats Stipe or whoever they line him up with. He's already mentioned that there isn't really much else out there for him, but Francis Ngannou. If we're only on a two-fight deal with the PFL, and the PFL to their credit, have worked this deal marvelously... You gotta remember, yes Dana [White] and Hunter [Campbell] run the UFC, but there's also people above them. There's investors, and there's WME and IMG and people who really [have a say], ESPN for example. I feel like they have bosses on bosses that might say, 'No dude, we're gonna do this.'"

Watch the video below from 9:50:

Francis Ngannou recently signed a deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL), but Eric Nicksick noted that the deal was only a two-fight contract, and that Ngannou could potentially be a free agent within a short space of time.

Francis Ngannou discusses his role as the chairman of PFL Africa

Francis Ngannou's decision to sign with the PFL has proven to be a good one for the former UFC heavyweight champion. 'The Predator' disclosed that his new deal will see all of his opponents earn a purse of at least $2 million to fight him.

Ngannou is also the newly-appointed chairman of PFL Africa, a project that has the ability to catapult the progression of mixed martial arts in the Mother Continent.

'The Predator' discussed his new role in the promotion, and shared the reasons he signed with the PFL. He said this:

"The reason I signed with the PFL is because [of] their willingness to develop the sport, most importantly in Africa. We are going to develop talent in Africa, help them to have proper training, have access to the right infrastructure and give them a platform to fight and also to provide for their family..."

Watch the video below:

PFL @PFLMMA



plans on doing exactly that as PFL Africa Chairman 𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐕𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐌𝐌𝐀 and giving opportunities to those in need @francis_ngannou plans on doing exactly that as PFL Africa Chairman 𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐕𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐌𝐌𝐀 and giving opportunities to those in need ⬆️@francis_ngannou plans on doing exactly that as PFL Africa Chairman https://t.co/IQHCRy8wGw

