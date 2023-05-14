UFC Charlotte attendance: How many people attended the Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida headliner?

UFC Charlotte was a record-setting evening for the world's biggest MMA promotion as per the company's president Dana White. The event was headlined by a heavyweight clash between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida, while Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker faced off in the co-main event.

According to White, the event was sold out with an official attendance of 18,712, making UFC Charlotte the biggest UFC Fight Night ever held in America.

Dana White appeared in front of the media at the post-event press conference and stated:

"The gate tonight was $2.09 million, and the attendance was 18,712, a sell-out. It was the highest attended Fight Night in domestic history. So the biggest one in the United States ever."

UFC Charlotte saw a total of five first-round finishes across the card, including spectacular knockout wins for Ian Machado Garry and Matt Brown.

Jailton Almeida put the heavyweight division on notice this weekend, as he submitted Jairzinho Rozenstruik in Round 1 of their clash. Almeida has extended his UFC record to 5-0, with all five of those wins coming via finish.

The Brazilian will enter the top 10 with his victory over Rozenstruik and has been dubbed as a potential star in the heavyweight division.

Dana White expected more from Johnny Walker at UFC Charlotte

Johnny Walker and Anthony Smith faced off in the co-main event of UFC Charlotte this weekend. The Brazilian was able to secure a unanimous decision win over Smith, as he dominated most of the fight.

There were several moments in the contest where it looked like Walker could have finished 'Lionheart' after hurting him with punches, but the No.7-ranked light heavyweight contender opted against chasing a finish. In his post-fight interview, Johnny Walker admitted that he wanted to fight three rounds against an experienced top five-ranked opponent like Smith:

"I didn't want to finish him quickly, I wanted to fight three rounds with a high-level guy. To show that I can defend, can block, can fight. Because if I beat him too quickly, then it's not fair."

Dana White did not appear satisfied with Johnny Walker's performance and said in the post-event press conference:

"Walker didn't really wow anybody tonight, but he won. He was put on the co-main event to kind of shine tonight. He got a [win] tonight, so I guess that's good."

