UFC Charlotte Bonuses: Ian Garry and 5 others receive $50k

UFC Charlotte saw a night of good fights and great finishes, with some potential future UFC stars putting their respective divisions on notice with crisp knockouts.

Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Ulberg, who have both been touted as future contenders in their divisions, secured first-round finishes. Ulberg TKO'd Ihor Potieria before Garry KO'd Daniel Rodriguez after landing a superb head kick.

Both men were awared Performance of the Night bonuses for their efforts at UFC Charlotte.

UFC veteran Matt Brown added another stunning knockout to his highlight reel, as 'The Immortal' put away fellow veteran Court McGee with a walkoff finish in the first round. Brown was awarded a $50,000 bonus and tied the UFC record for the most knockouts ever.

Jailton Almeida, who took on Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of UFC Charlotte, was also awarded a $50,000 bonus for his first-round submission win. Almeida has extended his UFC record to 5-0, with all five wins coming via finish.

Bryan Battle and Alex Morono will also be "taken care of" according to UFC president Dana White.

Battle, who was appearing in front of a home crowd on Saturday night, secured the victory in stunning fashion after knocking out Gabe Green. Morono won his bout against Tim Means via submission in Round 2, after securing a slick guillotine choke.

Dana White appeared in front of the media following the event and said:

"Bonuses went to [Jailton] Almeida, Ian [Machado Garry], [Carlos] Ulberg and [Matt] Brown. They all won $50,000, congratulations to them. Obviously there are a couple of other guys on the card that we're gonna take care of. But all those guys won $50,000."

White was asked to clarify who else would be awarded a performance bonus, and he said:

"Yeah, yeah, exactly. [Alex] Morono and [Bryan] Battle too, yeah."

Watch the video below:

Conor McGregor reacts to Matt Brown tying KO record at UFC Charlotte

Conor McGregor appeared to be closely following UFC Charlotte last night, and he seems to have been motivated by Matt Brown's incredible knockout victory.

Brown landed a powerful right hand that put Court McGee out cold, and 'The Immortal' has now tied the UFC record for the most knockout wins ever with 13.

McGregor took to Twitter following Brown's win and said:

"Matt Brown, at 42 years of age, now holds the joint highest KO’s inside the UFC with 13KO’s. Him and “The Beast” Lewis are tied. I hold 8 KO’s inside the UFC currently, at 34 years of age. I’m getting this record."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Matt Brown, at 42 years of age, now holds the joint highest KO’s inside the UFC with 13KO’s. Him and “The Beast” Lewis are tied. I hold 8 KO’s inside the UFC currently, at 34 years of age.

I’m getting this record. Matt Brown, at 42 years of age, now holds the joint highest KO’s inside the UFC with 13KO’s. Him and “The Beast” Lewis are tied. I hold 8 KO’s inside the UFC currently, at 34 years of age. I’m getting this record.

Poll : 0 votes