UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, March 2, 2024?

The UFC is headed back to the APEX Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 2, 2024, for UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev (also known as UFC Fight Night 238).

Headlining the UFC Fight Night card will be a battle of heavyweights as Jairzinho Rozenstruik locks horns with Shamil Gaziev.

Ranked No.12 in the division, Jairzinho Rozenstruik will look to get back on track after getting submitted by Jailton Almeida last time out in May. 'Bigi Boy' has struggled for consistency in recent years and is 1-3 in his last four trips to the octagon.

Shamil Gaziev, on the other hand, is undefeated in his pro MMA career and is set to headline his first UFC main event this Saturday.

The Bahrainian will make his sophomore promotional appearance and is coming off a TKO of Martin Buday at UFC 296 in December. Gaziev has finished all of his last four opponents inside two rounds and will hope to keep the momentum going when he faces a ranked opponent in Rozenstruik.

Watch the UFC Fight Tonight: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev fight promo below:

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev card?

Undefeated light heavyweight standout Vitor Petrino will also feature on the card as he battles Tyson Pedro in the night's co-main event.

Petrino will aim for his third consecutive finish when he returns to the octagon this weekend. The unbeaten prospect most recently knocked out Modestas Bukauskas in November.

Tyson Pedro, meanwhile, scored a vicious knockout win over Anton Turkalj in September to rebound from his decision loss to Modestas Bukauskas. The Aussie is 3-1 in his last four outings with all of those wins coming via finish.

In another exciting matchup, undefeated bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov will square off against UFC newcomer Bekzat Almakha, followed by a 125-pound battle between Muhammad Mokaev and Alex Perez.

The main card opener of UFC Fight Night will see Matt Schnell take on Steve Erceg in a flyweight contest.