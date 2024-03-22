UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, March 23, 2024?

The UFC is returning to the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 23, 2024 for UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs. Namajunas (also known as UFC Vegas 89, UFC Fight Night 240 and UFC on ESPN 53).

Headlining the UFC Vegas 89 card will be a women's flyweight bout as the No.8-ranked contender Amanda Ribas squares off against former two-time strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas.

Amanda Ribas has alternated wins and losses across her last six fights. In her latest trip to the octagon in November, the Brazilian picked up a third-round TKO win over Luana Pinheiro in one of her best performances to date. Ribas will look to carry that momentum into her first UFC main event this Saturday.

Rose Namajunas, meanwhile, suffered a unanimous decision loss to Manon Fiorot in her flyweight debut last time out in September. Prior to her loss to Fiorot, 'Thug' featured in three title fights which included back-to-back wins over reigning champion Zhang Weili. Namajunas ultimately dropped the title to Carla Esparza in a split decision defeat, before moving up to flyweight last year.

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs. Namajunas fight preview below:

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC Vegas 89 card?

Streaking heavyweight prospect Karl Williams will also feature on the card as he locks horns with Justin Tafa in the night's co-main event.

Williams has won six fights in a row, with his last two triumphs coming under the UFC banner. In his latest outing in May 2023, the ATT man edged out a unanimous decision win over Chase Sherman.

Tafa, on the other hand, picked up three first-round knockout wins in his last four trips to the octagon. The Aussie most recently obliterated Austen Lane in September after their first meeting in June ended in a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke.

In another intriguing matchup, Edmen Shahbazyan will go head-to-head with A.J. Dobson in a middleweight clash.

Also on the card, Billy Quarantillo will take on Youssef Zalal in a featherweight showdown, followed by a bantamweight battle between undefeated prospect Payton Talbott and Cameron Saaiman.

The main card opener of UFC Fight Night will see Fernando Padilla square off against Luis Pajuelo in a featherweight contest.